The Tony Awards type Stage

Kevin Spacey kicked off this year’s Tonys in true Broadway style — with a little singing, a little dancing, and a lot of showmanship.

The House of Cards star (and previous Tony winner) took the stage at Radio City Music Hall to introduce the 71st Annual Tony Awards. Over the course of his opening, Spacey paid tribute to some of this year’s biggest nominees, beginning by belting out a Tonys-inspired version of Dear Evan Hansen’s “You Will Be Found.” Spacey even donned the titular character’s blue polo and cast, as star Ben Platt cheered from the audience.

From there, the host launched into winking parodies of this year’s other nominees for best musical: Groundhog Day, Come From Away, and Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812. (In a nod to Groundhog Day star Andy Karl’s ACL injury Spacey even wrapped his Dear Evan Hansen cast around his knee.)

Spacey also had a little help from a few celebrity guests: Stephen Colbert and Whoopi Goldberg both stopped by the stage, and Billy Crystal appeared in a prerecorded video interview to wish Spacey luck.

Spacey closed things out by channeling his inner Norma Desmond, paying tribute to Glenn Close’s role in Sunset Boulevard and joking, “I’m coming out!”

See this year’s full list of Tony Award winners and nominees here.