Halsey accuses label of holding new single hostage over a fake 'viral moment on TikTok'
In a TikTok that has, ironically, gone viral, the singer claims she "deserves better" from her label.
Lindsay Lohan goes viral for… pronouncing her last name correctly?
Turns out, you've been saying it wrong your entire life.
The Euphoria moms on developing their characters, holding their tongues, and TikTok theories
Euphoria stars Nika King, Alanna Ubach, and Paula Marshall talk about how they differ from their characters, and respond to social media chatter.
Watch Jennifer Lopez and Maluma help four couples get hitched in Marry Me concert special
Find out how to see Marry Me Tonight! on TikTok, Peacock, and more.
Mandy Moore taps her This Is Us costars, dresses as Rebecca for Celine Dion TikTok challenge
It's all coming back to 'Us' now.
Elle Fanning confirms fan speculation she's had a secret TikTok account
While visiting The Tonight Show, The Great actress finally gave away her social media secret.