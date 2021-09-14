TikTok

Halsey accuses label of holding new single hostage over a fake 'viral moment on TikTok'
In a TikTok that has, ironically, gone viral, the singer claims she "deserves better" from her label.
Lindsay Lohan goes viral for… pronouncing her last name correctly?
Turns out, you've been saying it wrong your entire life.
The Euphoria moms on developing their characters, holding their tongues, and TikTok theories
Euphoria stars Nika King, Alanna Ubach, and Paula Marshall talk about how they differ from their characters, and respond to social media chatter.
Watch Jennifer Lopez and Maluma help four couples get hitched in Marry Me concert special
Find out how to see Marry Me Tonight! on TikTok, Peacock, and more.
Mandy Moore taps her This Is Us costars, dresses as Rebecca for Celine Dion TikTok challenge
It's all coming back to 'Us' now.
Elle Fanning confirms fan speculation she's had a secret TikTok account
While visiting The Tonight Show, The Great actress finally gave away her social media secret.
The Jonas Brothers rope President Biden into viral 'Joe Byron' TikTok video shot at the White House
'Bing Bong!'
Meghan Trainor officially releases 'Title' music video 6 years later after TikTok 'blows it up'
The singer teased its release on Tuesday.
Jennifer Hudson surprises street performer when she joins him for a glorious performance of 'Hallelujah'
Hilary Duff recreates infamous 'With Love' choreography 14 years later in hilarious TikTok trend
Jimmy Fallon and Ed Sheeran gave each other funny dares to perform during their Tonight Show interview
Lizzo gets Sarah Paulson in on the TikTok trend featuring an iconic American Horror Story line

Help! Sarah Paulson is screaming, "Help! The killer is escaping!"

Will Ferrell hijacks Ryan Reynolds' performance of Mika's 'Grace Kelly' on TikTok
Music // September 14, 2021
Drew Barrymore brings back Never Been Kissed character Josie Grossie in hilarious TikTok debut
Movies // August 30, 2021
Bob Saget posted a lip-sync video to Lizzo's 'Rumors,' and she reacts like a true Full House fan 
TV // August 26, 2021
A fan showed what Lizzo and Chris Evans' baby may look like, and the singer is here for it
Music // August 25, 2021
Taylor Swift recreates past album looks in TikTok debut
Music // August 23, 2021
Meet 14 TikTok artists and music curators who are making a splash
Music // August 18, 2021
Music // August 18, 2021
Brendan Fraser gets teary hearing TikTok is 'rooting for' him as he preps new Martin Scorsese film
Movies // August 10, 2021
TikTok star Timothy Hall, a.k.a. Timbo the Redneck, dies in truck stunt accident at 18
Celebrity // August 04, 2021
Charlie Puth admits to 'hard to watch' comedy YouTuber past after video resurfaces on TikTok
Music // August 03, 2021
Rebel Wilson transforms into '90s Britney Spears for Netflix movie
Movies // August 02, 2021
Jennifer Lopez reacts to Olympian Ilona Maher's declaration of love: 'I choose you too'
Music // August 02, 2021
Chris Evans responds to the 'pregnancy rumor' Lizzo jokingly created
Music // August 02, 2021
Zooey Deschanel recreates New Girl intro for TikTok debut
TV // July 30, 2021
TikTok star Anthony Barajas remains on life support after California movie theater shooting
Movies // July 29, 2021
Justin Timberlake has a great response after Lance Bass calls him out for not texting back
Music // July 26, 2021
Alicia Silverstone (and her dog) want to free Britney Spears in new video: 'We stand with you'
Music // July 22, 2021
Pretty Little Liars' Lindsey Shaw on backlash to TikTok dance comments: 'Sorry you were offended'
TV // July 13, 2021
Ryan Reynolds joins TikTok with a nod to his Just Friends character
Movies // June 30, 2021
Cher makes TikTok debut (with costume and wig change) for Pride Month
Music // June 24, 2021
Jessica Chastain posts TikTok reminding folks she's not Jurassic World star Bryce Dallas Howard
Movies // June 23, 2021
Georgie Boy, viral TikTok monkey with millions of fans, dies
News // June 09, 2021
Alicia Silverstone recreates iconic Clueless scene (and outfit) in TikTok debut
Movies // June 05, 2021
Natasha Bedingfield performs with the TikTokers who created a viral dance to 'Unwritten'
Music // May 21, 2021
Adam Sandler breaks silence on that viral IHOP TikTok video with a 'milkshakes' joke
Movies // May 04, 2021
