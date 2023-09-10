The world premiere of Lil Nas X's documentary Long Live Montero was delayed Saturday night at the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival after a bomb threat was called in moments prior to the 24-year-old walking the red carpet, the singer's representative confirmed to EW.

Shortly before the screening was set to begin at 10 p.m. local time, documentary co-directors Carlos López Estrada and Zac Manuel arrived to the event with film editor Andrew Morrow, but TIFF organizers were informed that a bomb threat had been called in upon Lil Nas X's arrival to the Roy Thomson Hall venue, and the Grammy winner was told to hold off on walking the carpet.

"Earlier this evening, we were made aware by the Toronto Police Service of an investigation in the vicinity of the red carpet for the Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero screening," said Judy Lung, TIFF's VP of public relations, in a statement to EW. "Our standard security measures remained in place during this time and the screening commenced with a slight delay. To our knowledge, this was a general threat and not directed at the film or the artist."

The performer was delayed for around 20 minutes while security investigated the venue, and ultimately deemed that the threat wasn't credible. The screening began 30 minutes later after Lil Nas X walked the red carpet with his family.

Variety was first to report the news, indicating that a source revealed that Lil Nas X was specifically targeted because he's a Black queer artist.

Representatives for the Toronto police and the Long Live Montero film did not immediately respond to EW's request for more information.

Though the premiere continued without further incident, the film itself — which follows the singer-songwriter as he tours the country — charts intense pushback he's received throughout his career, including from religious protestors who often hold anti-LGBTQIA+ demonstrations outside of his concerts.

Long Live Montero does not have a confirmed release date, but is scheduled for two additional public screenings at TIFF on Thursday, Sept. 14 at 9:30 p.m. ET and Saturday, Sept. 16 at 12:00 p.m. ET.

