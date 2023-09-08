The SNL star recalled Megan Mullally telling him that the entire cast of Dicks: The Musical would get "death threats" for the film's shocking content.

It wouldn't be the world premiere of Dicks: The Musical without someone holding a giant penis during the post-screening Q&A.

Bowen Yang did just that at the Toronto International Film Festival following the Midnight Madness showing of Borat director Larry Charles' wild new comedy in which the Saturday Night Live star plays a queer version of God. His deity oversees the journey of two identical twins (writer-stars Josh Sharp and Aaron Jackson, who are not actual twins) attempting to get their oddball parents (Megan Mullally and Nathan Lane) back together.

Bowen Yang attends the "Dicks: The Musical" Premiere during the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival at Royal Alexandra Theatre on September 07, 2023 in Toronto, Ontario Bowen Yang at 'Dicks: The Musical' world premiere during the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival | Credit: Joey Nolfi for EW

Sharp, Jackson, and Yang took the stage for the Q&A after combing the crowd for leftover items — including phallic balloons — that the film's staff dropped from the balcony during the film's closing musical sequence. The 32-year-old comedian fielded questions from the audience for the remainder of the segment, holding the inflated penis under his right arm the entire time.

Toward the end of the event, Yang told a hilarious story about Mullally realizing just how ludicrous the film was on her first day of shooting, while they sang a gospel-tinged ensemble number called (light spoiler alert) "God Is a F----t."

"There was a moment when we were shooting the final scene, doing take after take of 'God Is a F----t,' and Megan Mullally went over to one of the boys and said, 'You guys are going to get death threats,'" Yang said, still clutching the blow-up penis. "And then she looked at me and said, 'We're all going to get death threats!'"

Bowen Yang at 'Dicks: The Musical' world premiere at TIFF 2023

Sharp and Jackson also revealed that they wrote the part of their characters' no-nonsense boss for rapper Megan Thee Stallion, whom they were both surprised accepted the offer to join the film.

"She is the best, the nicest, most fun, it's crazy," Jackson said. "We had the boss character written and that song was placeholder for whoever we could get. That was our No. 1, of course, we were like, Megan Thee Stallion, she'll never say yes, and then she did, then we were like, f---, now we have to write a Megan Thee Stallion song."

Sharp added that the pair "had one morning to do it and learn all these lyrics" before pitching the final version of the recording artist's show-stopping number, and the meeting ended with Sharp rapping the tune "into a phone" for Stallion on the other line.

"She showed up to set and was like, 'You got bars,'" he finished.

Dicks: The Musical releases to theaters Sept. 29 via A24.

