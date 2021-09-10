Awards season calendar 2022-2023: See dates for Emmys, Tonys, Oscars, Cannes, and more
See new dates for major awards nominations, ceremonies, and important film festivals set to influence the race as they're announced through the 2023 awards season.
Titane director reveals how she made a 'monstrous' metal car baby via car sex
Julia Ducournau breaks down her vision for woman-on-car sex that produced a little car baby in her deliciously twisted body-horror movie.
Belfast is now the Best Picture frontrunner with major pre-Oscars award
Kenneth Branagh's Belfast has won the TIFF People's Choice Award, a major precursor accolade that has gone to 9 eventual Best Picture winners or nominees in the last 10 years.
Caitríona Balfe's Oscar-bound Belfast turn is for 'the people, the community, the heart' of Ireland
The actress opens up about fusing personal history with the scars of her homeland's divided past in Kenneth Branagh's tribute to lives "destroyed by this ridiculous sectarianism and ideology."
Jessica Chastain, Drag Race queen Ginger Minj on how Tammy Faye's love 'saved lives' of gay people
EW debuts a sweet video in which the queens, who've both portrayed Tammy Faye, praise the televangelist's embrace of people with HIV and AIDS.
Kristen Stewart fought to 'protect' Princess Diana's devotion to her sons in Spencer
The actress said during a TIFF talk that recreating Diana's love for Prince William and Prince Harry was a "scarier" aspect of filming: "If you don't get that right, you don't get her right."