Awards season calendar 2022-2023: See dates for Emmys, Tonys, Oscars, Cannes, and more
See new dates for major awards nominations, ceremonies, and important film festivals set to influence the race as they're announced through the 2023 awards season.
Titane director reveals how she made a 'monstrous' metal car baby via car sex
Julia Ducournau breaks down her vision for woman-on-car sex that produced a little car baby in her deliciously twisted body-horror movie.
Belfast is now the Best Picture frontrunner with major pre-Oscars award
Kenneth Branagh's Belfast has won the TIFF People's Choice Award, a major precursor accolade that has gone to 9 eventual Best Picture winners or nominees in the last 10 years.
Caitríona Balfe's Oscar-bound Belfast turn is for 'the people, the community, the heart' of Ireland
The actress opens up about fusing personal history with the scars of her homeland's divided past in Kenneth Branagh's tribute to lives "destroyed by this ridiculous sectarianism and ideology."
Jessica Chastain, Drag Race queen Ginger Minj on how Tammy Faye's love 'saved lives' of gay people
EW debuts a sweet video in which the queens, who've both portrayed Tammy Faye, praise the televangelist's embrace of people with HIV and AIDS.
Kristen Stewart fought to 'protect' Princess Diana's devotion to her sons in Spencer
The actress said during a TIFF talk that recreating Diana's love for Prince William and Prince Harry was a "scarier" aspect of filming: "If you don't get that right, you don't get her right."
How the controversial Alanis Morissette doc handles disturbing sexual assault allegations
"A lot of people say, 'Why did that woman wait 30 years?' I'm like, f--- off, they didn't wait 30 years. No one was listening," Morissette says in the new Jagged documentary, which she slammed as "salacious" in a statement before the film's TIFF premiere.
Lee Daniels fired 'disrespectful' Precious crew after white DP couldn't light Black skin
During a TIFF reunion, Daniels and Gabourey Sidibe said the original cinematographer made the actress' skin look green: "That was one of the major problems with him."
Alanis Morissette slams new documentary's 'salacious agenda' and 'reductive' story
Naomi Watts teases her return to horror in 'freaky' Ryan Murphy Watcher series
Why Naomi Watts ran 'a couple marathons' to stop a mass shooter in Lakewood
No, Andrew Garfield will not lick Jessica Chastain's armpit to promote Tammy Faye
The Eyes of Tammy Faye review: Televangelism goes pop in stylized biopic

See all the stars at the Toronto International Film Festival
Movies // September 10, 2021
The must-see films and performances from the 2021 Toronto International Film Festival
Film Festivals // September 09, 2021
Resident Evil star Sienna Guillory is a worried mother in clip from TIFF horror movie A Banquet
Movies // September 07, 2021
Oscars heat index: CODA crescendos to Best Picture frontrunner status
Oscars // September 03, 2021
Melissa McCarthy breaks down fighting little birds and big trauma in The Starling trailer
Movies // August 24, 2021
Benedict Cumberbatch, Jessica Chastain win early acting awards on the Oscars trail
The Awardist // August 12, 2021
TIFF makes Dear Evan Hansen world premiere available digitally and in person
Movies // July 20, 2021
2022 awards season calendar: See dates for Oscars, Grammys, and more
The Awardist // June 03, 2021
Awards season tracker: Early winners before the 2021 Oscars
The Awardist // January 13, 2021
World War II demons hunt Chloë Grace Moretz in first Shadow in the Cloud trailer
Trailers // December 10, 2020
The longest Oscar season ever? EW's awards experts break down the state of the race
The Awardist // September 22, 2020
Nomadland storms Oscar race with TIFF People's Choice Award win
The Awardist // September 20, 2020
Why Leslie Odom Jr. was hesitant to play Sam Cooke in One Night in Miami
Film Festivals // September 15, 2020
Ava DuVernay, Gina Prince-Bythewood bonded over calling out toxic men on set
Film Festivals // September 14, 2020
Kate Winslet recruited Saoirse Ronan for Ammonite right after filming icy 'Titanic moment' on Little Women
Film Festivals // September 13, 2020
Naomi Watts endured bird 's — on the face' for quality cinema in Penguin Bloom
Film Festivals // September 12, 2020
How Halle Berry changed her role in Bruised from a white woman to a Black MMA fighter
Film Festivals // September 11, 2020
Regina King felt she had to finish One Night in Miami amid a pandemic to honor Black Lives Matter
Film Festivals // September 11, 2020
Unforgettable Frances McDormand drama Nomadland finds the heart of America: Review
Movie Reviews // September 11, 2020
Good Joe Bell breakout Reid Miller is this TIFF's heartbreaking revelation
Movies // September 11, 2020
Regina King's directing debut One Night in Miami is a stunning, vibrant drama: Review
Movie Reviews // September 10, 2020
Spike Lee directs David Byrne in the joyous concert doc American Utopia: review
Movie Reviews // September 10, 2020
Vanessa Kirby talks shooting Pieces of a Woman's nearly 30-minute birth sequence in one take
Movies // September 09, 2020
13 standouts from this year's Toronto International Film Festival
Film Festivals // September 09, 2020
First look: Rosamund Pike is a ruthless con artist in TIFF premiere I Care a Lot
Movies // August 12, 2020
