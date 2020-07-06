Zach Braff, Viola Davis, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and more mourn Nick Cordero's death at 41

Broadway and Hollywood are coming together to mourn Nick Cordero, a beloved figure in theater, who died Sunday from coronavirus complications at 41. Zach Braff, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Viola Davis, and more celebrities have posted on social media to honor the star who scored a Tony nod for Bullets Over Broadway.

After keeping fans updated on Cordero's progress over the 90 days he spent in the hospital, Kloots confirmed his death earlier today, writing, "I am in disbelief and hurting everywhere," she wrote on Instagram. "My heart is broken as I cannot imagine our lives without him. Nick was such a bright light. He was everyone’s friend, loved to listen, help and especially talk. He was an incredible actor and musician. He loved his family and loved being a father and husband." Kloots added that she and Elvis, the couple's 1-year-old son, "will miss him in everything we do, everyday."

Braff, who was close with Cordero and took care of his family while they were in Los Angeles, mourned the star on Instagram.

"I have honestly never known a kinder person. But Covid doesn’t care about the purity of your soul, or the goodness in your heart," Braff said. "The last thing he ever texted me was to look out for his wife and one year old son, Elvis. I promise the world they will never want for anything. I feel so incredibly grateful I got to have Nick Cordero enter my life. Rest In Peace. Rest in Power."

Braff described Cordero as "one of my best friends in the world" in April and said the performer's family had been living in his guest house. The two actors costarred in 2014's Bullets Over Broadway.

Hamilton creator Miranda wrote, "Devastating. What a loss, what a light. Whole heart with Amanda and his family tonight."

Davis also tweeted that her heart was with Cordero's family on Sunday. "RIP Nick Cordero! My condolences to you Amanda who fought and loved so hard....so sorry for his little one. My heart is with you. May flights of angels...."

Ariana DeBose, the late performer's A Bronx Tale costar, called Cordero "simply the best."

"One of the great ones gone far too soon... simply the best," she tweeted. "I’m devastated for @amandakloots, his family... for all who loved him. It was a privilege to stand beside him in @BXTaleMusical. I just... ... #WearADamnMask"

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend creator and star Rachel Bloom, who recently mourned collaborator Adam Schlesinger's death from COVID-19, expressed her sadness at another life taken by the disease.

"This is terrible news. This illness is terrible," she tweeted.

Stage veteran James M. Iglehart wrote that Cordero was a good friend and "the happiest dad I knew."

"I will miss you. You were a wonderful man," he tweeted. "A wonderful husband. The happiest dad I knew. A good friend to me. My love & prayers go out to your family #NickCordero"

"What a fighter but my god this is devastating news. Much love to Nick’s family and friends. Damn. RIP Nick," Billy Eichner wrote.

Modern Family star Jesse Tyler Ferguson reacted to Cordero's passing by calling on fans to "fight this virus together" by wearing a mask.

Hamilton star Phillipa Soo, Law & Order: SVU EP Warren Leight, actor Bradley Whitford, and others shared a link to the GoFundMe organized for Cordero's family, which has already raised over $630,000.

Read below to see how other celebrities have mourned Cordero:

