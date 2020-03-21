Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf won't open on Broadway due to coronavirus pandemic

Image zoom Walter McBride/WireImage; Brett Cove/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Another light has gone out on Broadway — due to the coronavirus pandemic, Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf has canceled its run.

On Saturday, the producers of the revival of Edward Albee’s play announced that the production will not open when Broadway resumes performances because of scheduling conflicts for the cast as a result of the shutdown.

Produced by Scott Rudin, Barry Diller, and David Geffen and directed by Joe Mantello, the production was previously set to open on Broadway on Thursday, April 9. Laurie Metcalf was set to star as Martha, Rupert Everett would play George, Patsy Ferran playing Honey, and Russell Tovey as Nick.

Earlier this month, all Broadway theaters shut down in an attempt to stop the spread of COVID-19. The Broadway League, a trade organization that represents Broadway producers and theater owners, previously said performances will resume on April 13, 2020 but there is no guarantee at this point that will happen. Ticket holders for performances on or before April 12 can contact their point of purchase for refunds and exchanges.

For the latest information on coronavirus (COVID-19), including how to protect yourself and what to do if you think you are sick, please visit coronavirus.gov.

