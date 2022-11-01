Watch the MJ cast perform a one night only rendition of 'Thriller' for Halloween

On Monday night, darkness fell across the land on Broadway.

The Halloween night performance of MJ, the musical about the life and career of Michael Jackson (Myles Frost), featured a very special finale — a new rendition of "Thriller," complete with the original choreography and costumes inspired by the iconic 1982 music video.

"To kick off the rest of your Halloween, we want to do it in a way that only MJ can," said Frost in remarks to the audience. "With 'Thriller'!"

MJ Musical Credit: Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Frost, who won the Tony Award for his portrayal of Jackson, was joined by the other actors who portray Jackson over the course of the show, and the entire ensemble to deliver a special performance of the track, which has practically become synonymous with Halloween.

The number, which was a one-night only event, was meant to celebrate both Halloween and the 40th anniversary of the song.

MJ Musical Credit: Andy Henderson

"Thriller" is part of MJ each night, as conceived by choreographer and director Christopher Wheeldon, but last night, the audience also got a celebratory rendition, featuring the original music video choreography, as well as new costumes, lighting, and projections.

Ola Ray and Myles Frost Credit: Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Ola Ray and Myles Frost Credit: Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Much of the audience came in costume as Jackson, and there was also a special guest on hand — Ola Ray, the original co-star of the music video who played Jackson's girlfriend who is terrorized by his sudden transformation into one of the undead.

MJ Musical Credit: Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Watch the video above for more. MJ: The Musical is now playing on Broadway at the Neil Simon Theatre.