The Pfeffermans are headed to Broadway.

Amazon Studios will produce a musical adaptation of its acclaimed comedy series Transparent for the Broadway stage after a successful run at Mark Taper Forum in Los Angeles. Tony Award winner Eva Price (Jagged Little Pill, & Juliet) is also attached to produce, with a book by MJ Kaufman and Joey Soloway and music and lyrics by Faith Soloway.

The original production, A Transparent Musical, ran between May 23 and June 25 in celebration of Pride Month and brought in the highest number of young audience members under the age of 40, particularly in the Gen Z category, according to Amazon. It follows the Pfefferman family through the lens of youngest child Ali, played by Adina Verson on stage and Gaby Hoffmann in the series, as they navigate the ups and downs of life in Los Angeles.

Jeffrey Tambor and Gaby Hoffmann on 'Transparent' Jeffrey Tambor and Gaby Hoffmann on 'Transparent' | Credit: Everett Collection

The family is filled with secrets, but when their parent Maura, played by Daya Curley on stage and Jeffrey Tambor in the series, transitions to the transgender matriarch she always knew she was, the family is forced to confront their own identities and relationships with each other. A story of acceptance and self-expression, A Transparent Musical explores the "intersection of Jewish and queer history while celebrating the imperfectly human and startlingly familiar aspects of a universally relatable family," per the release.

Both Verson and Curley will return for the Broadway production. Liz Larsen (Shelly Pfefferman), Zachary Prince (Josh Pfefferman), Sarah Stiles (Sarah Pfefferman), Kasper (Ezra), Peppermint (Davina), and Murphy Taylor Smith (Rabbi Raquel) also starred in the Los Angeles production.

"Transparent remains an incredibly impactful series with salient representation for the LGBTQIA+ community," Nick Pepper, head of US SVOD wholly owned development at Amazon Studios, said in a statement. "This is the ideal series and characters to bring from series to stage, and we are thrilled to partner with Tony-winning Broadway producer Eva Price. We hope the audience walks away inspired after experiencing this poignant story."

A Transparent Musical will arrive on Broadway sometime in 2024.

