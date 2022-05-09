Tony Awards 2022: See the full list of nominees
Broadway's back, baby! And it will be honoring some of the Great White Way's brightest stars next month at the 2022 Tony Awards, marking the first time since the pandemic that the annual awards show has returned to its rightful home (and month) of celebration.
Following a months-long lockdown, delayed openings, and multiple false starts for shows due to rising COVID cases, the 2021-2022 season ended with an impressive 34 productions opening on Broadway. (And it's worth it to note that 15 of those productions opened in April alone!) Nominations were announced Monday on the Tony Awards official YouTube channel by Adrienne Warren and Joshua Henry.
The critically acclaimed A Strange Loop — which has already been honored with a Pulitzer Prize in drama — officially branded itself as "the one to beat" in this year's Tony race. The show picked up 11 nominations, including honors for Best Musical, Best Original Score for creator Michael R. Jackson, and Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical for Jaquel Spivey. Also receiving a high number of nominations were the Michael Jackson musical MJ and Paradise Square (10 each) and the new Company revival (9 nominations.)
This year's Tony Awards honored a number of A-list performers who took their talents to the Broadway stage, including Billy Crystal for Mr. Saturday Night, Jesse Williams for Take Me Out, and Hugh Jackman for The Music Man. But there were some notable big name shut-outs, too: namely, Beanie Feldstein's performance in Funny Girl and Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick in Plaza Suite.
West Side Story star and Oscar winner Ariana DeBose will host the 75th annual Tony Awards, which will air on June 12, live from both coasts, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS. The show will also stream live and on demand on Paramount+, which will host exclusive content starting at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.
See the full list of nominees below:
Best Play
Clyde's
Hangmen
Skeleton Crew
The Lehman Trilogy
The Minutes
Best Musical
Girl From the North Country
MJ
Mr. Saturday Night
Six
A Strange Loop
Paradise Square
Best Revival of a Play
American Buffalo
For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/When the Rainbow Is Enuf
How I Learned to Drive
Take Me Out
Trouble in Mind
Best Revival of a Musical
Caroline, or Change
Company
The Music Man
Best Book of a Musical
BIlly Crystal, Lowell Ganz, and Babloo Mandel, Mr. Saturday Night
Michael R. Jackson, A Strange Loop
Lynn Nottage, MJ
Chritina Anderson, Craig Lucas, and Larry Kirwan, Paradise Square
Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, Six
Conor McPherson, Girl From the North Country
Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre
Tom Kitt and Michael Korie, Flying Over Sunset
Jason Robert Brown and Amanda Green, Mr. Saturday Night
Jason Howland, Larry Kirwan, Nathan Tysen, and Masi Asare, Paradise Square
Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, Six
Michael R. Jackson, A Strange Loop
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play
Simon Russell Beale, The Lehman Trilogy
Adam Godley, The Lehman Trilogy
Adrian Lester, The Lehman Trilogy
David Threlfall, Hangmen
David Morse, How I Learned to Drive
Sam Rockwell, American Buffalo
Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Lakawanna Blues
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play
LaChanze, Trouble in Mind
Deirdre O'Connell, Dana H.
Mary-Louise Parker, How I Learned To Drive
Gabby Beans, The Skin of Our Teeth
Ruth Negga, Macbeth
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical
Billy Crystal, Mr. Saturday Night
Myles Frost, MJ
Hugh Jackman, The Music Man
Rob McClure, Mrs. Doubtfire
Jaquel Spivey, A Strange Loop
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical
Sharon D Clarke, Caroline or Change
Carmen Cusack, Flying Over Sunset
Sutton Foster, The Music Man
Joaquina Kalukango, Paradise Square
Mare Winningham, The Girl From the North Country
Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play
Alfie Allen, Hangmen
Chuck Cooper, Trouble in Mind
Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Take Me Out
Michael Oberholtzer, Take Me Out
Jesse Williams, Take Me Out
Ron Cephas Jones, Clyde's
Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play
Uzo Aduba, Clyde's
Kara Young, Clyde's
Phylicia Rashad, Skeleton Crew
Rachel Dratch, POTUS
Julie White, POTUS
Kenita R. Miller, For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/When the Rainbow Is Enuf
Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical
Matt Doyle, Company
Jared Grimes, Funny Girl
Sidney DuPont, Paradise Square
A.J. Shively, Paradise Square
John-Andrew Morrison, A Strange Loop
Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical
Jeannette Bayardalele, Girl From The North Country
Shoshana Bean, Mr. Saturday Night
Jayne Houdyshell, The Music Man
L Morgan Lee, A Strange Loop
Patti LuPone, Company
Jennifer Simard, Company
Best Scenic Design of a Play
Anna Fleischle, Hangmen
Beowulf Borrit, POTUS
Scott Pask, American Buffalo
Michael Carahan and Nicholas Hussong, Skeleton Crew
Adam Rigg, The Skin of Our Teeth
Es Devlin, The Lehman Trilogy
Best Scenic Design of a Musical
Arnuflo Malonado, A Strange Loop
Beowulf Borrit ad 59 Productions, Flying Over Sunset
Bunny Christie, Company
Derek McLane and Peter Nigrini, MJ
Allan Moyer, Paradise Square
Best Costume Design of a Play
Emilio Sosa, Trouble in Mind
Montana Levi Blanco, The Skin of Our Teeth
Jane Greenwood, Neil Simon's Plaza Suite
Sofia Bush, For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/When the Rainbow Is Enuf
Jennifer Moeller, Clyde's
Best Costume Design of a Musical
Toni-Leslie James, Paradise Square
Santo Loquasto, The Music Man
Gabriella Slade, Six
Paul Tazewell, MJ
Fly Davis, Caroline, or Change
William Ivey Long, Diana, The Musical
Best Lighting Design of a Play
Joshua Carr, Hangmen
Jiyoun Chang, For Colored Girls...
Jon Clark, The Lehman Trilogy
Jane Cox, Macbeth
Yi Zhao, The Skin of Our Teeth
Best Lighting Design of a Musical
Neil Austin, Company
Tim Deiling, Six
David Holder, Paradise Square
Natasha Katz, MJ
Bradley King, Flying Over Sunset
Jen Schriever, A Strange Loop
Best Sound Design of a Play
Justin Ellington, For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/When the Rainbow Is Enuf
Mikhail Fiksel, Dana H.
Palmer Hefferan, The Skin of Our Teeth
Mikaal Sulaiman, Macbeth
Nick Powell and Dominic Bilkey The Lehman Trilogy
Best Sound Design of a Musical
Simon Baker, Girl From the North Country
Ian Dickinson and Autograph, Company
Paul Gatehouse, Six
Drew Levy, A Strange Loop
Gareth Owen, MJ
Best Direction of a Play
Sam Mendes, The Lehman Trilogy
Neil Pepe, American Buffalo
Les Waters, Dana H.
Camille A. Brown, For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/When the Rainbow Is Enuf
Lileana Blain-Cruz, The Skin of Our Teeth
Best Direction of a Musical
Stephen Brackett, A Strange Loop
Marianne Elliott, Company
Conor McPherson, Girl From the North Country
Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage, Six
Christopher Wheeldon, MJ
Best Choreography
Camille A. Brown, For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/When the Rainbow Is Enuf
Warren Carlyle, The Music Man
Carrie-Anne Ingrouille, Six
Bill T. Jones, Alex Sanchez, Garrett Coleman and Jason Oremus, Paradise Square
Christopher Wheeldon and Rich + Tone Talauega, MJ
Best Orchestrations
David Cullan, Company
Tom Curran, Six
Simon Hale, Girl from the North Country
David Holcenberg and Jason Michael Webb, MJ
Charlie Rosen, A Strange Loop
