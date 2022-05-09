A Strange Loop leads with 11 nominations, while a number of A-list actors scored nominations for their roles.

Tony Awards 2022: See the full list of nominees

Broadway's back, baby! And it will be honoring some of the Great White Way's brightest stars next month at the 2022 Tony Awards, marking the first time since the pandemic that the annual awards show has returned to its rightful home (and month) of celebration.

Following a months-long lockdown, delayed openings, and multiple false starts for shows due to rising COVID cases, the 2021-2022 season ended with an impressive 34 productions opening on Broadway. (And it's worth it to note that 15 of those productions opened in April alone!) Nominations were announced Monday on the Tony Awards official YouTube channel by Adrienne Warren and Joshua Henry.

The critically acclaimed A Strange Loop — which has already been honored with a Pulitzer Prize in drama — officially branded itself as "the one to beat" in this year's Tony race. The show picked up 11 nominations, including honors for Best Musical, Best Original Score for creator Michael R. Jackson, and Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical for Jaquel Spivey. Also receiving a high number of nominations were the Michael Jackson musical MJ and Paradise Square (10 each) and the new Company revival (9 nominations.)

This year's Tony Awards honored a number of A-list performers who took their talents to the Broadway stage, including Billy Crystal for Mr. Saturday Night, Jesse Williams for Take Me Out, and Hugh Jackman for The Music Man. But there were some notable big name shut-outs, too: namely, Beanie Feldstein's performance in Funny Girl and Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick in Plaza Suite.

West Side Story star and Oscar winner Ariana DeBose will host the 75th annual Tony Awards, which will air on June 12, live from both coasts, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS. The show will also stream live and on demand on Paramount+, which will host exclusive content starting at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.

See the full list of nominees below:

Tony Nominations Jesse Williams/ Rachel Dratch /Hugh Jackman Jesse Williams, Patti LuPone, and Hugh Jackman | Credit: Joan Marcus (2); Paul Kolnik

Best Play

Clyde's

Hangmen

Skeleton Crew

The Lehman Trilogy

The Minutes

Best Musical

Girl From the North Country

MJ

Mr. Saturday Night

Six

A Strange Loop

Paradise Square

Best Revival of a Play

American Buffalo

For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/When the Rainbow Is Enuf

How I Learned to Drive

Take Me Out

Trouble in Mind

Best Revival of a Musical

Caroline, or Change

Company

The Music Man

Best Book of a Musical

BIlly Crystal, Lowell Ganz, and Babloo Mandel, Mr. Saturday Night

Michael R. Jackson, A Strange Loop

Lynn Nottage, MJ

Chritina Anderson, Craig Lucas, and Larry Kirwan, Paradise Square

Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, Six

Conor McPherson, Girl From the North Country

Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre

Tom Kitt and Michael Korie, Flying Over Sunset

Jason Robert Brown and Amanda Green, Mr. Saturday Night

Jason Howland, Larry Kirwan, Nathan Tysen, and Masi Asare, Paradise Square

Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, Six

Michael R. Jackson, A Strange Loop

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play

Simon Russell Beale, The Lehman Trilogy

Adam Godley, The Lehman Trilogy

Adrian Lester, The Lehman Trilogy

David Threlfall, Hangmen

David Morse, How I Learned to Drive

Sam Rockwell, American Buffalo

Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Lakawanna Blues

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play

LaChanze, Trouble in Mind

Deirdre O'Connell, Dana H.

Mary-Louise Parker, How I Learned To Drive

Gabby Beans, The Skin of Our Teeth

Ruth Negga, Macbeth

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical

Billy Crystal, Mr. Saturday Night

Myles Frost, MJ

Hugh Jackman, The Music Man

Rob McClure, Mrs. Doubtfire

Jaquel Spivey, A Strange Loop

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical

Sharon D Clarke, Caroline or Change

Carmen Cusack, Flying Over Sunset

Sutton Foster, The Music Man

Joaquina Kalukango, Paradise Square

Mare Winningham, The Girl From the North Country

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play

Alfie Allen, Hangmen

Chuck Cooper, Trouble in Mind

Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Take Me Out

Michael Oberholtzer, Take Me Out

Jesse Williams, Take Me Out

Ron Cephas Jones, Clyde's

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play

Uzo Aduba, Clyde's

Kara Young, Clyde's

Phylicia Rashad, Skeleton Crew

Rachel Dratch, POTUS

Julie White, POTUS

Kenita R. Miller, For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/When the Rainbow Is Enuf

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical

Matt Doyle, Company

Jared Grimes, Funny Girl

Sidney DuPont, Paradise Square

A.J. Shively, Paradise Square

John-Andrew Morrison, A Strange Loop

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical

Jeannette Bayardalele, Girl From The North Country

Shoshana Bean, Mr. Saturday Night

Jayne Houdyshell, The Music Man

L Morgan Lee, A Strange Loop

Patti LuPone, Company

Jennifer Simard, Company

Best Scenic Design of a Play

Anna Fleischle, Hangmen

Beowulf Borrit, POTUS

Scott Pask, American Buffalo

Michael Carahan and Nicholas Hussong, Skeleton Crew

Adam Rigg, The Skin of Our Teeth

Es Devlin, The Lehman Trilogy

Best Scenic Design of a Musical

Arnuflo Malonado, A Strange Loop

Beowulf Borrit ad 59 Productions, Flying Over Sunset

Bunny Christie, Company

Derek McLane and Peter Nigrini, MJ

Allan Moyer, Paradise Square

Best Costume Design of a Play

Emilio Sosa, Trouble in Mind

Montana Levi Blanco, The Skin of Our Teeth

Jane Greenwood, Neil Simon's Plaza Suite

Sofia Bush, For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/When the Rainbow Is Enuf

Jennifer Moeller, Clyde's

Best Costume Design of a Musical

Toni-Leslie James, Paradise Square

Santo Loquasto, The Music Man

Gabriella Slade, Six

Paul Tazewell, MJ

Fly Davis, Caroline, or Change

William Ivey Long, Diana, The Musical

Best Lighting Design of a Play

Joshua Carr, Hangmen

Jiyoun Chang, For Colored Girls...

Jon Clark, The Lehman Trilogy

Jane Cox, Macbeth

Yi Zhao, The Skin of Our Teeth

Best Lighting Design of a Musical

Neil Austin, Company

Tim Deiling, Six

David Holder, Paradise Square

Natasha Katz, MJ

Bradley King, Flying Over Sunset

Jen Schriever, A Strange Loop

Best Sound Design of a Play

Justin Ellington, For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/When the Rainbow Is Enuf

Mikhail Fiksel, Dana H.

Palmer Hefferan, The Skin of Our Teeth

Mikaal Sulaiman, Macbeth

Nick Powell and Dominic Bilkey The Lehman Trilogy

Best Sound Design of a Musical

Simon Baker, Girl From the North Country

Ian Dickinson and Autograph, Company

Paul Gatehouse, Six

Drew Levy, A Strange Loop

Gareth Owen, MJ

Best Direction of a Play

Sam Mendes, The Lehman Trilogy

Neil Pepe, American Buffalo

Les Waters, Dana H.

Camille A. Brown, For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/When the Rainbow Is Enuf

Lileana Blain-Cruz, The Skin of Our Teeth

Best Direction of a Musical

Stephen Brackett, A Strange Loop

Marianne Elliott, Company

Conor McPherson, Girl From the North Country

Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage, Six

Christopher Wheeldon, MJ

Best Choreography

Camille A. Brown, For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/When the Rainbow Is Enuf

Warren Carlyle, The Music Man

Carrie-Anne Ingrouille, Six

Bill T. Jones, Alex Sanchez, Garrett Coleman and Jason Oremus, Paradise Square

Christopher Wheeldon and Rich + Tone Talauega, MJ

Best Orchestrations

David Cullan, Company

Tom Curran, Six

Simon Hale, Girl from the North Country

David Holcenberg and Jason Michael Webb, MJ

Charlie Rosen, A Strange Loop