Tony Awards being postponed due to coronavirus pandemic

Image zoom Walter McBride/WireImage

The Tony Awards type Stage

The Tony Awards are temporarily dimming the lights and dropping the curtain.

The 74th annual ceremony, which was slated for Sunday, June 7, has officially been postponed. Broadway's biggest night was set to take place at Radio City Music Hall and be broadcast on CBS.

"The 74th Annual Tony Awards, scheduled to air live on the CBS Television Network on Sunday, June 7 from Radio City Music Hall in New York City, will be postponed and rescheduled at a later date, in coordination with our broadcast partner," an official statement said. "The health and safety of the Broadway community, artists, and fans is of the utmost importance to us. We will announce new dates and additional information once Broadway opens again. We are looking forward to celebrating Broadway and our industry when it is safe to do so."

It's hardly a surprising move for the ceremony, given that shows that were scheduled to open across March and April are often top contenders in the Tony season. Broadway theaters shut down on March 12 in accordance with state and city health measures, and some productions have either pushed their runs until the fall or announced they won't be returning to a Broadway stage at all.

Broadway is currently scheduled to reopen their doors on April 13, but that date feels likely to be extended as what amounts to stricter shelter-in-place measures have been implemented in New York City.

The show must go on, as they say — but for now, that will have to wait for a later date.

Related content: