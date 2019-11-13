Theater Reviews

Head Over Heels at Pasadena Playhouse is a dance party with no beat
The Lehman Trilogy review: Financial drama becomes a post-modern thrill on Broadway
It's about so much more than the money, honey.
Six review: Broadway's high-energy history remix reigns supreme
A year and a half later than intended, the queens ascend to the Broadway stage to tell the tale of Henry VIII's six wives.
The rising of Broadway: Bruce Springsteen returns
The singer welcomed starved theatergoers back to claim their seats on the Great White Way with a revival of his Tony-winning knockout.
Citizen Detective offers a heartening clue for the future of virtual theater: Review
Richard II on the radio is a majestic substitute for Shakespeare in the Park: Review
A radically reworked West Side Story comes to Broadway: Review
Ruth Negga crowns herself a brooding prince in Hamlet: Review
What the Constitution Means to Me still vital and incisive at the Mark Taper Forum: Review
The Woman in Black is full of jumps and scares — in the most delightful way: Review
Rock of Ages in Hollywood makes dinner theater sexy again: Review
Laura Linney makes memory mesmerizing in My Name is Lucy Barton: Review

Sing Street's musical charm is even more infectious on stage: Review

In Broadway's For The Girls, Kristin Chenoweth is center stage — but she lets everyone shine: Review
Theater Reviews // November 13, 2019
A hectic, music-packed Tina: The Tina Turner Musical brings electricity to Broadway, not subtlety
Theater Reviews // November 07, 2019
Marisa Tomei gives her all to an unsatisfying revival of The Rose Tattoo
Theater Reviews // October 15, 2019
Dove Cameron and Renée Fleming shine in staid The Light in the Piazza at L.A. Opera
Theater Reviews // October 14, 2019
Slave Play offers provocation, no easy answers in Broadway debut
Theater Reviews // October 07, 2019
Freestyle Love Supreme hits Broadway with its infectious blend of wit and rhymes
Theater Reviews // October 02, 2019
Lyndon Johnson gets another term on Broadway, with Brian Cox in The Great Society
Theater Reviews // October 01, 2019
Ethan Coen attempts to tie America together in A Play is a Poem
Theater Reviews // September 23, 2019
Derren Brown: Secret on Broadway delights even more than it deceives
Theater Reviews // September 16, 2019
'Skintight' is a taut examination of our obsession with youth and beauty
Theater Reviews // September 13, 2019
Tom Hiddleston, Charlie Cox, and Zawe Ashton command a smart, stripped down Betrayal
Theater Reviews // September 05, 2019
Hercules musical is a stage adaptation filled with heroics and heart
Theater Reviews // September 02, 2019
Hannah Gadsby brings her shrewd discomfort comedy to new show Douglas
Theater Reviews // July 26, 2019
Moulin Rouge! becomes an extravagant, head-spinning Broadway musical
Theater Reviews // July 25, 2019
Indecent is a masterful, exquisitely rendered piece of storytelling: EW review
Theater Reviews // June 12, 2019
Danielle Brooks shines in a near-perfect Much Ado About Nothing: EW review
Theater Reviews // June 11, 2019
Audra McDonald and Michael Shannon breathe fresh air into Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune: EW review
Theater Reviews // May 30, 2019
Beetlejuice comes to Broadway with a fun jaunt through the Netherworld: EW review
Theater Reviews // April 25, 2019
Tootsie, with Santino Fontana, gets all dressed up for Broadway: EW review
Theater Reviews // April 23, 2019
With Annette Bening and Tracy Letts, All My Sons makes a harrowing return: EW review
Theater Reviews // April 22, 2019
Laurie Metcalf and John Lithgow take on Hillary and Clinton on Broadway: EW review
Theater Reviews // April 18, 2019
Falsettos loses some of its luster but still packs a punch on tour: EW review
Theater Reviews // April 18, 2019
Broadway's Hadestown takes an epic musical journey to the underworld: EW review
Theater Reviews // April 17, 2019
Adam Driver and Keri Russell bring sexy if uneven smolder to Burn This: EW review
Theater Reviews // April 16, 2019
Broadway's new Oklahoma! is gonna treat you great — once you get used to it: EW review
Theater Reviews // April 07, 2019
