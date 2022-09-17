The Phantom of the Opera, Broadway's longest-running show, is closing

The beloved musical will play its final performance at the Majestic Theatre on Feb. 18, 2023.

After 35 years, the curtain is closing on the Broadway production of The Phantom of the Opera.

The Andrew Lloyd Webber musical, which holds the title of the longest-running show on the Great White Way, will take its final bow at the Majestic Theatre on Feb. 18, 2023. According to The New York Times, The Phantom of the Opera is the latest COVID casualty following a decline in audience attendance.

"The Cameron Mackintosh and The Really Useful Group's Broadway production of Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Phantom of the Opera, directed by Harold Prince — the longest-running show in Broadway history — is confirmed to play its final 5 months," representatives for the show said in a statement.

The show returned last September when the lights went up on Broadway after the pandemic forced all productions to shut down on March 12, 2020. Several shows like Ain't Too Proud, Jagged Little Pill, Waitress, and Thoughts of a Colored Man have since closed.

Per The Phantom of the Opera's official website, "Tickets are currently on sale for performances through January 22nd, 2023, and we expect the final block of tickets to be placed on sale shortly."

After February, fans looking to see the musical live will have to travel to London, where the show will continue to run as it celebrates its 36th anniversary next month. The first Mandarin-language version of the show is also slated to open in China in 2023.

There's also the option of watching the 2004 film production directed by Joel Schumacher and starring Emmy Rossum, Gerard Butler, Patrick Wilson, and Minnie Driver. But if it's 33% score on Rotten Tomatoes is off-putting, you can opt for a filmed version of the stage show like the 25th Anniversary Celebration recorded at Royal Albert Hall.

Based on the 1910 French novel by Gaston Leroux, the beloved musical debuted in 1986 on London's West End. It premiered in New York in 1988, where it won seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

The current Broadway version is directed by Harold Prince and stars Emilie Kouatchou, Ben Crawford, and John Riddle.

