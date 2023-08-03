The Notebook still isn't over: Ingrid Michaelson musical headed to Broadway

If you're a lover of The Notebook, you've always known that it wasn't over and it still isn't over.

Because the beloved 2004 film, itself based on the 1996 Nicholas Sparks novel, is coming to Broadway as a musical in the spring. The Notebook is slated to open at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre on March 14, 2024.

The production features original music and lyrics from singer-songwriter Ingrid Michaelson and a book from playwright Bekah Brunstetter (This Is Us). Michael Greif (Rent, Dear Evan Hansen) is attached to direct alongside Schele Williams (Aida), and Katie Spelman will choreograph.

Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams in The Notebook with Ingrid Michaelson Credit: Daniel Zuchnik/WireImage; Melissa Moseley/New Line

The Notebook follows the love story of Noah and Allie, a poor boy and a rich girl who fall in love despite their class differences. The story moves between Noah and Allie in old age and their romance in the 1940s as they struggle to preserve their love amid the forces trying to pull them apart.

The musical will begin previews Feb. 6. It comes to Broadway after a successful engagement in Chicago last fall. Additional information, including casting, is still to be announced.

A poster for 'The Notebook: The Musical' A poster for 'The Notebook: The Musical'

The movie version of The Notebook famously starred Ryan Gosling as Noah and Rachel McAdams as Allie, with James Garner and Gena Rowlands portraying their elder counterparts. It proved to be a breakout moment for both Gosling and a then-unknown McAdams.

With that in mind, we'd like to propose a change to one of Noah's most memorable pieces of dialogue: "I've loved another with all my heart and soul, and to me, this has always been Kenough."

