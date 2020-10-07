Broadway is coming together for virtual The Nightmare Before Christmas Halloween benefit concert

The Nightmare Before Christmas type Movie

"This Is Halloween" fans can rejoice this Halloween.

That song, along with all the other tunes from the popular Disney film The Nightmare Before Christmas, will be performed by some of Broadway's biggest stars in a benefit concert streaming on Vimeo on Halloween night.

Organized by Tony winner James Monroe Inglehart, in cooperation with filmmaker Tim Burton, composer Danny Elfman, and Disney Music Group, The Nightmare Before Christmas Halloween Benefit Concert will feature the spooktacular talents of the Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt actor, Rafael Casal (Blindspotting), Adrienne Warren (Tina: The Tina Turner Musical), Danny Burstein (Evil), Rob McClure (The Good Fight), and many more.

Proceeds from the one-night-only event will go to the Lymphoma Research Foundation and the Actors Fund. Tickets will cost $4.99, and the stream will begin on the Actors Fund Vimeo channel on Saturday, Oct. 31 at 7 p.m. ET.

