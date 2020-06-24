The Music Man revival with Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster has new 2021 Broadway premiere date

As the future of so many planned Broadway shows remain uncertain, The Music Man revival that was set for fall is now looking at a spring 2021 premiere.

With Tony winners Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster playing the roles of Harold Hill and Marian Paroo, the production will now begin performances on April 7 of next year, with an opening night on May 20.

The Broadway League trade organization has been steadily pushing back the date theaters can reopen, starting with April 12, extending to Labor Day, and now likely January. The phase in which New York City itself has been planning to reopen factor in increased testing and lower infection rate rather than the expectation of a coronavirus vaccine.

Image zoom Heather Wines/CBS via Getty Images

Produced by Scott Rudin, Barry Diller, and David Geffen, three of the most influential figures in the entertainment industry, The Music Man's spring premiere date gives other productions what has been viewed as a more realistic timeline for reopening.

“We’re obviously profoundly disappointed to be unable to start rehearsals for The Music Man as scheduled. But safety is safety, and it has to take precedence over every other consideration – for both our audience and for our company," says Rudin in a statement to go with the new date announcement.

"The energy in the theater is palpable. It is those same feelings that happen every show thereafter – and you and I are going through it together," adds Jackman, addressing future ticketholders. "The change of dates will not take any of that [dynamism] away. What it will do, however, is help to ensure that The Music Man audiences, and our company, are in a completely safe environment. Can’t wait for that day!”