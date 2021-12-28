Jackman's costar Sutton Foster had contracted the virus days earlier but was subbed for a last-minute ringer for a recent performance.

Performances of Broadway's The Music Man have been canceled until January after headliner Hugh Jackman revealed on social media Tuesday that he tested positive for COVID-19.

"I just wanted you to hear it from me that I tested positive this morning for COVID," Jackman said in a video posted to Twitter and Instagram. "My symptoms are like a cold. I have a scratchy throat and a bit of a runny nose, but I'm fine. And I'm just gonna do everything i can to get better ASAP. And as soon as I'm cleared, I'll be back on stage, heading to River City."

"Please stay safe," he added. "Be healthy, be kind."

According to representatives for The Music Man, all performances have been canceled through Jan. 1. All tickets can be refunded or exchanged at point of purchase.

Jackman won't return to the show until Jan. 6, as of right now. However, EW can confirm his leading lady costar Sutton Foster will return to the stage beginning with the Jan. 2 show after she had earlier tested positive for COVID.

A swing recently had to step into Foster's role of Marian Paroo for one of the preview performances at the Winter Garden Theatre with mere hours' notice. Jackman gave a touching speech in front of the audience after the performance in praise of the actress, Kathy Voytko.

The production had previously canceled its Dec. 25 showing and Dec. 26 matinee as the Omicron variant continues to spread in the United States, with New York City being hit particularly hard.

Recently, the Tony Award-winning musical Ain't Too Proud – The Life and Times of the Temptations announced it would close at Broadway's Imperial Theatre this Jan. 16. No reason was given for the show's planned end.

