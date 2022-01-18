Stage production of Khaled Hosseini's best-selling novel The Kite Runner to make Broadway debut

The stage adaptation of The Kite Runner, author Khaled Hosseini's best-selling novel-turned-film, will make its Broadway debut this summer.

Adapted by playwright Matthew Spangler, the production will begin a limited run at Hayes Theater in New York on July 6 after two lauded seasons in London's West End. Opening night will be on July 21, with the production running through Oct. 30.

The Kite Runner chronicles the friendship of a wealthy Afghan boy named Amir and the son of his father's servant, Hassan. The novel, set against the backdrop of political turmoil in Afghanistan and the rise of the Taliban, tells the sweeping tale of friendship, family, betrayal, and redemption.

The Kite Runner 'The Kite Runner' to make Broadway debut this summer | Credit: Irina Chira

Giles Croft, who directed productions in London, will direct the Broadway adaptation. Victoria Lang, Ryan Bogner, Tracey McFarland, and Jayne Baron Sherman will produce. Humaira Ghilzai will act as cultural consultant.

Published in 2003, The Kite Runner became a best-seller across the globe and has been published in 70 countries, selling over 31 million copies across 60 languages. In 2007, the novel was adapted into a film that starred Zekeria Ebrahimi, Khalid Abdalla, and Ahmad Khan Mahmoodzada.

Casting and ticket sales information for the Broadway production will be announced at a later date.

This article has been corrected to reflect that the stage production is not considered a musical, but rather a "new play with music."

