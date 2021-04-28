The Great Gatsby is becoming a stage musical — with help from Florence Welch

Raise a toast, because F. Scott Fitzgerald's classic novel The Great Gatsby is becoming a stage musical — with help from Florence Welch.

The Florence + the Machine frontwoman (who happens to have her own book club, Between Two Books) will be shaking up the Broadway world by writing music and lyrics for the Jazz Age story, it was announced Wednesday.

Welch will be working on the music for The Great Gatsby, A New Musical with Oscar and Grammy nominee Thomas Bartlett. The two previously collaborated on "Jenny of Oldstones," which was featured in the Game of Thrones season episode "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" and written by longtime GoT composer Ramin Djawadi.

"This book has haunted me for a large part of my life," Welch said of Gatsby in a statement. "It contains some of my favorite lines in literature. Musicals were my first love, and I feel a deep connection to Fitzgerald's broken romanticism. It is an honor to have been offered the chance to recreate this book in song."

Florence Welch, The Great Gatsby Florence Welch is working on music for a new stage adaptation of 'The Great Gatsby' | Credit: Charley Gallay/Getty Images; Simon & Schuster

Earlier this year, Fitzgerald's literary classic entered the public domain, allowing creators to find an "inexhaustible variety" of ways to adapt the novel.

Martyna Majok, a Pulitzer Prize winner for the drama Cost of Living, is handling book duties for the stage musical, with Jeanie O'Hare acting as story consultant. Olivier Award nominee Rebecca Frecknall, who is an associate director at the Almeida Theatre in London, is directing.

Producers Amanda Ghost and Robert Fox, who are also working with Len Blavatnik on the project, shared their excitement over having Welch help make The Great Gatsby shine on stage.

"Florence's passion for Gatsby and exceptional musical storytelling will bring this iconic love story to life in ways we have never experienced before," they said in a statement. "Martyna and Rebecca are two of the most exciting theatre artists of their generation and, together, this extraordinary team brings a thrilling new perspective to one of the most culturally significant books of all time. It's been 100 years since The Great Gatsby was published and there could be no better time for a new musical adaptation of the greatest party America ever threw."

Executive producers for the stage play include Hannah Giannoulis and James Orange, with Access Entertainment co-producing. A pre-Broadway engagement is expected to be announced in the days ahead.

The stage musical isn't the only Gatsby project of late. Michael Farris Smith published Nick, a prequel novel about Nick Carraway, earlier this year, and several new editions of the original novel have hit shelves