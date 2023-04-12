Let us give thanks... for the hilarity that is to ensue when The Thanksgiving Play opens on Broadway April 20 at the Hayes Theater.

Before that day arrives, EW has your first look at the new comedy, which stars TV veterans D'Arcy Carden (The Good Place), Chris Sullivan (This Is Us), Scott Foley (Felicity, Grey's Anatomy), and Katie Finneran (The Gilded Age, Bloodline).

The Thanksgiving Play Chris Sullivan and D'Arcy Carden in The Thanksgiving Play | Credit: Joan Marcus

The show marks Carden's Broadway debut. "It's the earliest dream I can remember as a kid — to be an actor on Broadway," she tells EW. "That was the dream before the dream of being in TV and movies — because Broadway seemed so close to what I was doing in community theater and school plays. It was only as I got older and went to school for acting and moved to NY that I saw just how difficult, maybe impossible, that dream would be. The amazing group of people that I'm working with on this show are really making my Broadway debut feel special. I cannot hear those words enough — 'Broadway debut.' I'm giddy."

Written by Larissa FastHorse, The Thanksgiving Play follows director Logan (Finneran), as she tries to lead teacher Caden (Sullivan) and surfer bro actor Jaxton (Foley) in devising a politically correct first Thanksgiving play for schools in honor of Native American History Month. When Logan hires Alicia (Carden) as their cultural compass, things go haywire as it is discovered that she is not actually Native American.

The Thanksgiving Play D'Arcy Carden in The Thanksgiving Play | Credit: Joan Marcus

Carden leaned heavily on one of her former castmates, actor and playwright William Jackson Harper from The Good Place, to find her footing in her Broadway debut. "I was so nervous leading up to the first rehearsal," she says. "I had a twitch in my left eye for weeks. Even though I've done what feels like a million plays, it's been over a decade since I've done a real play and gone through the rehearsal process. It felt like a distant memory. I kept calling my dear friend William Jackson Harper, asking theater questions and Broadway questions and he would reassure me and answer my questions. The first day of rehearsal the twitch in my eye went away. I felt so safe and so taken care of by this incredible group of people. Broadway legend Katie Finneran put her hands in my hand and literally said 'you're safe.' It's been pure joy."

The Thanksgiving Play D'Arcy Carden, Chris Sullivan, Katie Finneran, and Scott Foley | Credit: Joan Marcus

These four actors carry the entirety of The Thanksgiving Play, but they all have the shared past experience of making television to help them find their way. Though Carden says that actually might have created more challenges than anything else. "Of course, there are similarities with acting for the stage and acting for the camera — but, to be honest, it feels like there are more differences than similarities!" she notes. "Technical things that were so much a part of who I was as an actor but then let go of when I started working in TV and film. It's been a challenge and a struggle to try to get those back — but I'm working with three insanely talented, incredible actors who understand completely."

"We are such a good team," she continues. "We talk about timing and focus and pace all the time. The second we walk off the stage, the four of us get in the elevator that takes us up to our dressing rooms. It's this sacred 90 seconds where it's just the four of us alone, moments after bows, I cherish that minute and a half. We talk about what worked, what didn't, we laugh, we make fun of each other — it's heaven."

Carden has made a name for herself in comedies that blend everything from philosophical musings on human nature to dark, satirical takes on the lives of hit men with plenty of laughs. The Thanksgiving Play, which probes questions of political correctness and the pitfalls of the absence of authentic voices, mirrors her penchant for comedic storytelling with an edge.

"I love a good dark comedy that makes you laugh, makes you think, makes you mad, makes your brain explode," Carden concludes. "That is this play in a nutshell."

Directed by Rachel Chavkin (Hadestown), The Thanksgiving Play is now in previews and opens April 20. It runs through June 4. Check out additional photos below.

The Thanksgiving Play D'Arcy Carden and Katie Finneran in The Thanksgiving Play | Credit: Joan Marcus

