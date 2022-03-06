The actor thanked his understudy Joel Harper-Jackson for completing the show after he fainted on stage at the Ambassadors Theatre on Saturday.

Taron Egerton 'completely fine' after collapsing on stage during first night of West End play, Cock

Taron Egerton fainted on stage during the first night of his West End debut in Mike Bartlett's 2009 play, Cock.

Egerton had completed much of the production before he collapsed on stage at the Ambassadors Theatre in London on Saturday, prompting a doctor from the audience to rush to the stage and help, according to the Independent. Egerton's understudy, Joel Harper-Jackson, stepped in and finished the remaining 15 minutes of the play.

Play director Marianne Elliott told audiences that Egerton was "absolutely fine" after a 40-minute break, a sentiment reiterated by Egerton on Instagram Story on Sunday. Aside from a "bruised ego," the Rocketman actor said he was OK and thanked the "lovely" Harper-Jackson for stepping in.

Taron Egerton arriving at the Charles Finch and Chanel pre-Bafta party at 5 Hertford Street in Mayfair, London. Taron Egerton is 'completely fine' after collapsing on a London stage | Credit: Isabel Infantes/PA Images via Getty

"As some of you may have heard, I passed out during the first performance of COCK last night," Egerton's message began. "I am completely fine. Slightly sore neck and a bruised ego but I'm fine. I've decided to put a positive spin on it and I would appreciate it if anyone who was in the theatre last night just said that I gave such a committed, electrifying performance that my body couldn't handle it and checked out."

He then joked, "That being said, apparently you're meant to actually do the full show and not just three quarters of it. So I'll be back with a vengeance tomorrow night." Egerton thanked the "amazing team" behind the production and Harper-Jackson, adding, "Joel is an amazing actor and a lovely person. Thank you Joel."

Taron Egerton Taron Egerton gives an update on Instagram Story | Credit: Taron Egerton/Instagram

Bartlett's Cock centers on a gay man named John (Bridgerton's Jonathan Bailey) who grapples with his sexuality after he meets and falls in love with a woman (Jade Anouka), upending his relationship with his longtime boyfriend (Egerton). Opening night is set for March 15, with a limited run scheduled through June 4.

A rep for Egerton did not immediately respond to EW's request for comment.