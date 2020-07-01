Broadway revival of Take Me Out moves to spring 2021

With Broadway shows remaining dark for the 2020 calendar year, Take Me Out will now arrive next April.

Grey's Anatomy star Jesse Williams will have to wait a bit longer to make his debut on Broadway as New York City theaters remain closed amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

Take Me Out, a revival of the 2002 Richard Greenberg play, was scheduled to open in Second Stage’s Hayes Theater back on April 21. Due to Broadway closures, the production remained in limbo. On Wednesday, a new opening night date of April 22, 2021 was formally set, following multiple other shows bailing from the 2020 calendar in the hopes of a spring bow. Previews will now begin March 22.

Scott Ellis directs the Take Me Out revival, which also stars Patrick J. Adams and Jesse Tyler Ferguson. The work, which won a Tony Award for Best Play in 2003, follows star center fielder for the Empires baseball team, Darren Lemming (Williams), who comes out of the closet only to face prejudice off the field from his fellow teammates.

Broadway theaters went dark on March 12 of this year and, in recent weeks, shows were officially taken off the table for 2020 to resume (assuming all goes well) this Jan. 3, 2021.