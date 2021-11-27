Stephen Sondheim's greatest triumphs as an artist

West Side Story

As a budding musical theater creator with Saturday Night already to his credit, Sondheim broke out as the lyricist for this all-time classic musical. His poetic lyricism paired with the soaring melodies of Leonard Bernstein combined to create one of the most iconic scores ever written — whether you're playing it cool, boy, feeling pretty, or just dreaming of a place for us. The original musical debuted on Broadway in 1957 and went on to be adapted for the screen in 1961, winning Best Picture at the Oscars. West Side Story has been revived and mounted on stages around the world ever since, including a 2009 Broadway revival featuring lyrics in Spanish, translated by Lin-Manuel Miranda. A new film adaptation from Steven Spielberg and Tony Kushner is coming to cinemas in December.