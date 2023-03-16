The long-gestating musical from the legendary composer and lyricist, who died in 2021 at the age of 91, will debut this fall.

Stephen Sondheim's final musical, Here We Are, gets Off Broadway premiere date

Theater lovers rejoice — Stephen Sondheim's final musical, Here We Are, is slated for a September Off Broadway premiere at the Shed, a performing arts space in New York City's Hudson Yards.

Previously titled Square One, the work is inspired by two Luis Buñuel films: The Exterminating Angel and The Discreet Charm of the Bourgeoisie.

Stephen Sondheim Stephen Sondheim | Credit: Roy Rochlin/Getty

Sondheim revivals have been popular on Broadway in recent years, from last summer's Into the Woods to this month's Sweeney Todd. Off Broadway, meanwhile, has seen acclaimed recent productions of 1990's Assassins and 1981's Merrily We Roll Along, the latter of which stars Jonathan Groff and Daniel Radcliffe and is gearing up for a Broadway run.

Venus In Furs playwright (and Tony nominee) David Ives wrote the book for Here We Are, and Joe Mantello (Wicked) will direct. A cast has yet to be announced.