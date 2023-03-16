Stephen Sondheim's final musical, Here We Are, gets Off Broadway premiere date
Theater lovers rejoice — Stephen Sondheim's final musical, Here We Are, is slated for a September Off Broadway premiere at the Shed, a performing arts space in New York City's Hudson Yards.
Previously titled Square One, the work is inspired by two Luis Buñuel films: The Exterminating Angel and The Discreet Charm of the Bourgeoisie.
Sondheim, who wrote such enduring classics as 1970's Company, 1979's Sweeney Todd, and 1987's Into the Woods, plus the lyrics for West Side Story and Gypsy, died in 2021 at the age of 91. The eight-time Tony winner, who also won eight Grammys, an Oscar, and a Pulitzer Prize in his lifetime, had been working on Here We Are at the time of his death. Fans have been following the work's progress since Sondheim first discussed it in 2014. The musical was later workshopped (in 2016 and 2021) with Nathan Lane and Bernadette Peters taking on roles.
Sondheim revivals have been popular on Broadway in recent years, from last summer's Into the Woods to this month's Sweeney Todd. Off Broadway, meanwhile, has seen acclaimed recent productions of 1990's Assassins and 1981's Merrily We Roll Along, the latter of which stars Jonathan Groff and Daniel Radcliffe and is gearing up for a Broadway run.
Venus In Furs playwright (and Tony nominee) David Ives wrote the book for Here We Are, and Joe Mantello (Wicked) will direct. A cast has yet to be announced.
