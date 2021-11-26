Stars pay tribute to late Broadway innovator Stephen Sondheim: 'The greatest'

The peerless musical theater composer and lyricist died the day after Thanksgiving at 91.

The American musical theater lost a giant Friday with the death of iconic composer and lyricist Stephen Sondheim at 91. The Tony-, Oscar-, and Grammy-winning artist left behind an unmatched legacy of culturally groundbreaking work that includes the music and lyrics to Company and Into the Woods as well as the lyrics of West Side Story.

As news of Sondheim's death spread, fans and friends across entertainment mourned the devastating loss on social media.

"I am so so sad to lose my friend Steve Sondheim," Bernadette Peters tweeted. "He gave me so much to sing about." She added, "I loved him dearly and will miss him so much Thank you for all the gifts you gave the world Steve."

Stephen Sondheim Stephen Sondheim | Credit: Douglas Elbinger/Getty Images

"Farewell Steve, the musical theatre giant of our times, an inspiration not just to two but to three generations," Andrew Lloyd Webber wrote. "Your contribution to theatre will never be equalled."

Anthony Rapp added, "An extraordinary artist is gone. He gifted the world with so many incredible songs, & many performers' careers were catapulted by the signature, iconic material he wrote for them. May he Rest In Peace."

