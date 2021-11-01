Spring Awakening original cast reuniting for one-night-only benefit concert

Original cast members Skylar Astin , Gerard Canonico, Lilli Cooper, Jennifer Damiano, Christine Eastbrook, John Gallagher, Jr., Gideon Glick, Jonathan Groff , Robert Hager, Brian Johnson, Lea Michele , Lauren Pritchard, Krysta Rodriguez, Stephen Spinella, Phoebe Strole, Jonny B. Wright, and Remy Zaken will star in the concert, all proceeds of which will benefit The Actors Fund. In addition to reuniting the original cast, the concert will also be directed by Spring Awakening's original director, Michael Mayer.

"The chance to reunite our remarkable cast 15 years after their first Broadway performance of Steven Sater, Duncan Sheik, and Michael Mayer's gorgeous show, is a beautiful and thrilling idea," original producers Tom Hulce and Ira Pittleman said in a statement. "I think all of us are looking forward to revisiting our younger selves, even for just one night, and we are truly grateful to Jonathan Groff, Lauren Pritchard and the entire cast for reaching out and making this all come together. There has never been a more important time to support The Actors Fund, and it's deeply gratifying to add this special concert to Spring Awakening's legacy."