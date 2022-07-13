Christian Borle, J. Harrison Ghee, and Adrianna Hicks will star in the new musical coming to Broadway this fall.

Some Like It Hot musical first listen: Hear the title song with music from the Hairspray team

Some Like It Hot the musical is ready to offer audiences the opposite of the fuzzy end of the lollipop.

EW can exclusively debut the title track for the new Broadway musical, based on the 1959 Billy Wilder classic comedy. With music and lyrics by Marc Shaiman and Scott Whitman (Hairspray), it promises to be a blast of Golden Age musical throwback vibes with heaps of laughs courtesy of its book by Matthew López (The Inheritance) & Amber Ruffin (The Amber Ruffin Show).

The song, with accompanying video footage of its in-studio recording, features performances from its stand-out cast, including Tony winner Christian Borle (Something Rotten!), who will star as Joe/Josephine, J. Harrison Ghee (Kinky Boots) as Jerry/Daphne, Adrianna Hicks (Six) in the Marilyn Monroe role of Sugar, Natasha Yvette Williams (Tina: The Tina Turner Musical) as jazz band leader Sweet Sue, and Kevin Del Aguila (Frozen) as millionaire Osgood.

SOME LIKE IT HOT Credit: Charlie Davis; Everett Collection

Just like the film, named the Funniest American Movie of All Time by the American Film Institute, Some Like It Hot will follow two Prohibition-era jazz musicians, Joe (Borle) and Jerry (Ghee), who must go on the run in disguise as female musicians after accidentally witnessing a mob hit. Shacking up with Sweet Sue's band on the road, trouble ensues as Joe, disguised as a millionaire, falls for Sugar and Jerry as Daphne becomes engaged to Osgood. All while trying to stay out of the clutches of the gangsters hot on their heels.

Directed and choreographed by Casey Nicholaw (Something Rotten, The Book of Mormon), Some Like It Hot comes to Broadway this fall, as previews begin Nov. 1 at the Shubert Theater and opening night set for Dec. 11.

Watch the video above to get your exclusive first listen to the new musical.