Some Like It Hot musical starring Christian Borle coming to Broadway this fall

Nobody's perfect ... but a Broadway musical just might be.

On Wednesday, producers announced that a musical adaptation of 1959 comedy classic Some Like It Hot is headed to the Great White Way this fall.

The production will star Tony winner Christian Borle (Something Rotten) as Joe/Josephine, the role originated by Tony Curtis in the film. J. Harrison Ghee (Kinky Boots) will co-star as Jerry/Daphne, Jack Lemmon's part, and Adrianna Hicks (Six) will portray unlucky-in-love jazz singer Sugar, as first played on screen by Marilyn Monroe.

Some Like It Hot follows down-on-their-luck jazz musicians Joe and Jerry in the Prohibition era. When they accidentally witness a mob hit, they must flee Chicago, going on the run of the newest members of an all-girl band. Principally, they need to evade the gangsters hot on their heels, but things get complicated when they both start to fall for the band's lead singer, the voluptuous Sugar, who believes them both to be women and confidantes.

SOME LIKE IT HOT, Christian Borle Credit: Everett Collection; Inset: Walter McBride/Getty Images

The other cast includes Kevin Del Aguila as millionaire Osgood, NaTasha Yvette Williams as bandleader Sweet Sue, Adam Heller as Mulligan, and Mark Lotito as gangleader Spats.

Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon) will choreography and direct.

Produced by The Shubert Organization and Neil Meron, Some Like It Hot features a book by comedian Amber Ruffin (The Amber Ruffin Show) and playwright Matthew López (The Inheritance), with music and lyrics by the indelible team of Scott Wittman and Marc Shaiman, who famously wrote the score for Hairspray.

A musical adaptation of the film was originally produced in 1972 as Sugar. This production is an entirely new creation, which was first announced as being in development in 2018 with Ruffin officially joining the production team in 2021.

Some Like It Hot begins previews at the Shubert Theatre on Broadway on Nov. 1 with opening night officially slated for Dec. 11.