The youngest Knowles sister will take a different approach to the dance with her score for the New York City Ballet's annual Fashion Gala in September.

Like jetés in the sky: Solange is composing her first ballet score

The sisters Knowles are here to make you dance. While Beyoncé is reviving house and disco for the masses, Solange is going, as usual, the artsier route with her first ballet score.

The New York City Ballet announced that the performing artist and occasional pop star will write an original score for an as-yet-untitled ballet by choreographer Gianna Reisen. The ballet will premiere at the NCYB's annual Fashion Gala on Sept. 28.

Solange Knowles Solange Knowles is composing her first ballet score for an as-yet-untitled work for the New York City Ballet | Credit: Dia Dipasupil/WireImage

According to The New York Times, the score will be composed for a chamber ensemble including some of Solange's musical collaborators as well as members of the ballet company's orchestra. The ballet will include costumes by fashion designer Alejandro Gómez Palomo for genderless luxury brand Palomo Spain.

Though to some of us she will always be the co-writer of "Get Me Bodied," Solange has carved an impressive artistic and theatrical path of her own since blessing the world with "Losing You" in 2012, her first major step out of her famous sister's shadow.

Aside, and sometimes in conjunction with, her albums — 2016's masterful A Seat at the Table and 2019's stunning When I Get Home — the Grammy winner has debuted performance art pieces around the world from Hamburg, Germany's Elbphilharmonie to L.A.'s Getty Museum.

Knowles also grew up with ballet as part of her childhood in Houston, particularly the work of Lauren Anderson, who became one of the first Black principal dancers at a major American company when she pirouetted to the top of the Houston Ballet.

Solange is now set to do some pioneering of her own as the first Black woman — and second woman of color — to compose a score for the City Ballet.

This year's Fashion Gala will honor New York City Ballet Vice Chair Sarah Jessica Parker. But if your invitation to the Gala has somehow been lost in the mail, you can still catch the ballet and Solange's score on Oct. 1, 8, 11, and 16; as well as May 2, 11, 13, 17, and 18.