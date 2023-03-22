Let's be bad — because Smash is finally coming to Broadway.

On Wednesday, original series producers Robert Greenblatt, Neil Meron, and Steven Spielberg announced that the former NBC series is getting the Broadway treatment. Theater legend Susan Stroman (The Producers) is set to direct with a score by Scott Wittman and Marc Shaiman (Hairspray, Some Like It Hot). Many of the most beloved songs from the TV series will feature, but the duo will also pen new tracks.

"Smash is near and dear to my heart," said Spielberg, who conceived of the original idea for the series, in a statement. "And it was always my hope that a musical inspired by the show would eventually come to the stage. We now have an incredible creative team, and I'm looking forward to completing the Smash journey which began with my producing partners over ten years ago."

The musical series ran for two seasons, followed the creation of Broadway musical, Bombshell, a show about the life and career of Marilyn Monroe. It followed the attempt to cast the show, particularly in the tense battle between ingenue Karen (Katharine McPhee) and long-time chorus girl, Ivy (Megan Hilty) through to the writing of the music and the travails of producing and mounting a Broadway musical.

SMASH Katherine McPhee and Megan Hilty on 'Smash' | Credit: Mark Seliger/NBC

Though a benefit concert of Bombshell, the musical-within-the-show, was previously mounted in 2015 (and broadcast online in 2020), Smash will be the story of the making-of Bombshell, as it was on television rather than a production of the fictional musical itself. A press release also notes that while the making-of story will remain intact, the Broadway version of Smash will depart liberally from the television series.

"Ever since the show ended in 2012, not a week goes by that someone doesn't ask us when will they see Smash as a musical," said Neil Meron in a statement. "We think we've come up with something the die-hard series fans will love but that will also be exciting for people who never saw an episode of the show. And above all else it will be a valentine to the Broadway musical and the exhilarating rollercoaster ride of bringing one to life."

The production is slated for the 2024-2025 Broadway season with more details, including any casting details, still to come.

Tony-nominated Rick Elice (Jersey Boys, Peter and the Starcatcher) and Tony-winner Bob Martin (The Prom, The Drowsy Chaperone) are attached to write the book, while Smash's Emmy-winning choreographer, Joshua Bergasse, is set to return to the world of the show.

"Speaking for myself and Neil Meron, we're elated that Steven wanted to join us as we bring Smash to the stage, as we've always felt that Shaiman and Wittman's incredible score belonged on Broadway," said Robert Greenblatt. "And collaborating with the incomparable Susan Stroman, one of the best directors of musicals, plus first-class book writers, Rick Elice and Bob Martin, and our original choreographer, Josh Bergasse, is pure joy."

Theresa Rebeck was the original creator of Smash for television.

Related content: