Six musical announces its Broadway return dates

More than a year after its Broadway opening was cut off by the pandemic, the musical about Henry VIII's wives is coming back this fall.

In case you hadn't heard, Broadway is coming back. With New York starting to ease COVID-19 restrictions in earnest, tickets will soon go on sale for various plays and musicals as they prepare for their return shows this fall. Six, the pop musical about the wives of Henry VIII, announced on Thursday that its new performances will begin on Sept. 17, and the show will celebrate its official Broadway opening night on Oct. 3.

Six was originally supposed to have its big Broadway moment more than a year ago, but the show's opening night had been set for March 12, 2020...the very same day that New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo ordered Broadway theaters to shut down.

"It feels so unreal to be writing this, but we are both unbelievably excited Broadway is returning and that Six will finally open on Broadway!!!" Creators Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss said in an excited statement. "And this is not just because we can't wait to be reunited with our Broadway family, but also because Six opening means that the theatre industry is on the road to returning!! Soon the theatre community will be able to come together after a year of unimaginable challenges — and THIS is what fills us with just absurd and ridiculous amounts of happiness. WOOOO!"

Six is about the six wives of Henry VIII — Catherine of Aragon, Anne Boleyn, Jane Seymour, Anna of Cleves, Katherine Howard, and Catherine Parr — taking the mic to reclaim their identities out of the shadow of their famous spouse, remixing five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a celebration of 21st-century girl power.

Tickets for Six go on sale to the general public on May 10 at 10 a.m. ET, though the Broadway First Access Pre-Sale begins today, on May 6. Check out the show's website for more ticketing details.