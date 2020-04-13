This Saturday Night Seder performance of 'When You Believe' makes us believe in miracles

Image zoom Leon Bennett/WireImage; Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic; Brian To/FilmMagic

The Prince of Egypt (Music) type Music genre Soundtracks

There can be miracles when you believe — and this performance of "When You Believe" might just have the power to make us do so.

As part of a star-studded virtual Passover Seder that premiered Saturday night on YouTube, Broadway powerhouses Cynthia Erivo and Shoshana Bean delivered their rendition of the Oscar-winning song from The Prince of Egypt. Composer Stephen Schwartz accompanied them on the piano.

The Saturday Night Seder featured performances from the likes of Darren Criss, Debra Messing, Rachel Brosnahan, Josh Groban, and more. Jason Alexander hosted, while Idina Menzel and Finn Wolfhard did their own rendition of the traditional Four Questions. But this number featuring Erivo and Bean stole the show, perhaps because it belongs so fully to the Passover story. The Prince of Egypt is a 1998 animated film that tells the story of Moses and how he led his people out of Egypt.

"When You Believe," as performed by Mariah Carey and Whitney Houston, won the Oscar for Best Song, but it's been back in the popular eye (or ears, rather) thanks to the new West End production of Prince of Egypt, which just dropped its original cast recording April 3.

The Saturday Night Seder was a smashing success, with more than 1 million people watching the initial stream and over $2.3 million raised for the CDC Foundation’s Coronavirus (COVID-19) Emergency Response Fund. All funds raised came from more than 27,000 individual donors who contributed via SaturdayNightSeder.com ($1.7 million), BuzzFeed's Tasty Channel on YouTube ($500,000) and the CDC Foundation's homepage ($160,000).

Watch the video above for more. Fans can still donate or watch at SaturdayNightSeder.com.

For the latest information on coronavirus (COVID-19), including how to protect yourself and what to do if you think you are sick, please visit coronavirus.gov.

Related content: