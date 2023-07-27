Sarah Paulson heads back to Broadway in Appropriate

Mother is here to make sure everything is Appropriate.

Sarah Paulson is heading back to Broadway this fall for the first time in 13 years. The Emmy winner will lead family drama Appropriate from playwright Branden Jacobs-Jenkins.

Appropriate will begin previews on Nov. 28, before opening on Dec. 18 at New York's Second Stage Theatre. Lila Neugebauer (Causeway) is set to direct.

Sarah Paulson attends the Los Angeles premiere of Apple TV+ original series "Platonic" at Regal LA Live on May 10, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Sarah Paulson | Credit: Leon Bennett/Getty Images

The play follows the Lafayette family as they gather at their late patriarch's Arkansas home in the heat of summer to sift through the remains of the estate. Paulson stars as eldest daughter Toni, who hopes to spend the weekend remembering and reconnecting over the memory of their father. Her brother, Bo, is a bit more antagonistic, seeking to recoup funds he spent caring for their father at the end of his life.

Things take a turn with the arrival of their estranged brother, Franz. And it gets even weirder when they start to uncover mysterious objects among the clutter. Secrets and resentments come to a head as the family is forced to confront the ghosts of their past.

Appropriate will mark Jacobs-Jenkins Broadway debut. He is a two-time Pulitzer Prize finalist and his play, An Octoroon, won an Obie Award. Previously, he was the showrunner of Kindred for Hulu/FX.

She was last seen on stage in 2013 in a production of Lanford Wilson's Talley's Folly. Paulson hasn't been on Broadway since 2010's Collected Stories.

Additional casting is still to be announced.