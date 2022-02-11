The Music Man

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman have loved to torment each other since their days shooting X-Men Origins: Wolverine together, and the shenanigans continued on Thursday during the opening night of Broadway's The Music Man.

Jackman stars in the musical alongside Sutton Foster, but before he took to the stage to perform, he found a unique present waiting in his dressing room: portraits of Reynolds. Now the two will never be far apart, no matter the distance.

The actor posted photos of the framed gifts, one a photograph of Reynolds kicking his heels in the air and the other a sketch of the Deadpool star. They also came with a sticky note from the gift giver.

Hugh Jackman in The Music Man; Ryan Reynolds Ryan Reynolds sent portraits of himself to Hugh Jackman as an opening-night gift for his performance in 'The Music Man.' | Credit: Joan Marcus; Hugh Jackman/Twitter; C.D. Erin Benach

"Hugh, good luck with your little show. I'll be watching," Reynolds wrote.

"I have the most amazing friends. Gorgeous flowers, champagne, and heartfelt well wishes. I am blessed. And then, there's him," Jackman tweeted.

Reynolds was seen on the red carpet for The Music Man's opening night alongside director Shawn Levy, who directed Reynolds in both 2021's Free Guy and this year's The Adam Project (which premieres March 11 on Netflix). The filmmaker also helmed Jackman in 2011's Real Steel.

Levy and Jackman joked during an interview with EW for Real Steel's anniversary that the Wolverine star didn't want to introduce Reynolds to the director, knowing they'd be instant friends. But it's all in good fun. Jackman was later revealed to have a voice cameo in Free Guy.

As the evening unfolded, Reynolds posted a reaction to The Music Man on his Instagram Story. It read: "More later... but this show is actually perfect."

