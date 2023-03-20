"We do not know what happened. We have no idea," said Tony winner Adrienne Warren.

The stars of Broadway's Room adaptation have spoken out about the status of the show, which was abruptly postponed indefinitely at the last minute.

"We are completely heartbroken that we don't get to share this beautiful piece with all of you — not yet! We're gonna say yet because we are hopeful that something will happen and the universe will allow us to bring this to you in whatever way it's supposed to in the right way," Tony winner Adrienne Warren said in a video on Instagram with castmate Ephraim Sykes and choreographer Galen Hooks.

"We do not know what happened," Warren continued. "We have no idea, and as this continues to unfold, I just want to publicly say it is not a reflection on the beautiful, beautiful souls in this piece. It is not a reflection on our creatives... To be honest, in this moment, for us that doesn't matter as much as this company sticking together, banning together, supporting each other, and loving on each other."

Warren thanked all those who have sent the actors love and support. She also remarked how "this show means so much to all of us."

Room, the play, was written by Emma Donoghue, the author of the original book. Brie Larson and Jacob Tremblay starred in the 2015 movie version, which Donoghue also wrote.

Warren was set to star as Ma, a kidnapped teen girl who's been locked away by her captor in a room for seven years. Her son, Jack, is blissfully unaware of the reality of their situation and happily lives in "Room" with his mother.

Adrienne Warren in Room on Broadway Adrienne Warren as Ma in Broadway's 'Room' | Credit: Room on Broadway

Described as a play with songs, Room was set to open in New York City's James Earl Jones Theatre. The production had already begun inviting critics and press to attend run-throughs, with previews scheduled to begin on April 3.

It was then announced last week that Room would be postponed indefinitely. Producers cited "a shortfall in capitalization" after a lead producer departed.

"In the midst of our rehearsals we were informed by one of our lead producers that due to personal reasons, they did not intend to fulfill their obligations to the production," producer Hunter Arnold said in a statement at the time. "Since being notified, the rest of the producing team has exhausted all possible avenues to keep the show on track, but the narrow timeline and economic shortfall created by this series of events has proven to be insurmountable.

"We are incredibly disappointed not to be able to open this remarkable production at this time and are especially heartbroken for our incredibly talented cast and creative team who were hard at work in the rehearsal room," Arnold concluded.

Warren said the process of making the show has been "healing" for the cast and Hooks. "You don't get to hear from artists often when things like this happen, especially artists of color," she continued in the video message. "And we're hurting and we're just as heartbroken as I know so many of you who've already supported this show thus far."

"All three of us decided to come together today because it has been really... We don't know what happened. We're pouring our hearts and souls into something that meant so much to us and still does," Sykes said. "We've never been so challenged, so inspired, so moved by something, and we say that honestly from the bottom of our hearts."

Watch the full video on Warren's Instagram.

