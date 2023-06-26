Come what may... Kevin Keller (Casey Cott) is going to find a way to be involved with a musical.

EW can exclusively announce that Cott, who is wrapping up his seven-season run on Riverdale as Kevin Keller, will be taking over as bohemian lover Christian in Moulin Rouge! The Musical on Broadway.

Cott will don Christian's overcoat beginning Aug. 1, joining the recently announced Courtney Reed as Satine. It's a fitting next move for the actor whose character on Riverdale was theater obsessed and was the brains and driving force behind many a school musical.

Based on the 2001 Baz Luhrmann film of the same name, Moulin Rouge follows Satine, the sparkling diamond of Paris' Moulin Rouge nightclub, and her doomed love affair with poet and hopeless romantic, Christian. With remixes of classic pop songs, it tells the tragic story of their love against the backdrop of 19th-century Paris. Directed by Alex Timbers, Moulin Rouge premiered on Broadway in 2019. It won 10 Tony Awards, including Best Musical and trophies for the work of actors Aaron Tveit and Danny Burstein.

We spoke with Cott in advance of the announcement to get his take on joining the cast and this spectacular, spectacular experience.

ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY: Do you remember the first time you saw Moulin Rouge, the film, and what your reaction to it was?

CASEY COTT: The first time I saw Moulin Rouge the film was many, many years ago and I just remember thinking it was so magical. I've always been a massive Baz Luhrmann fan and there's no surprise Moulin Rouge translates to Broadway so seamlessly. I've also been a massive Alex Timbers fan for many years. The two of them have created such a wonderful spectacle and it's truly humbling to be a part of. When I heard I had gotten the role, I went back and watched the film again. I was just as enthralled as the first time. It's such a timeless classic and so fun to see how each member of the film's cast have these incredible careers now. I'm just such a fan of all of it!

Has playing Christian been a dream of yours?

Playing Christian is more than a dream come true. Growing up as a theater kid, you just dream that one day you have the privilege of being on Broadway. It's astounding. The talent within the cast is crazy. I can't wait to learn from them all and share the stage every night. The character itself is filled with such an array of dynamics/twists/turns which, again, is all thanks to the superb creative team!

What makes this the perfect next project to tackle after wrapping up seven seasons on Riverdale?

I don't know if there really is such a thing as a "perfect project" in succeeding the past seven years. Riverdale was and always will be such a massive part of my life. We are so lucky to have it and to have had one final season to say goodbye. With that being said, I've been itching to get back onstage for a while now, and doing it with this cast and crew is such a thrill. I do believe it was time for me to graduate from high school as I'm 30 and my wife is expecting a child in a few months. I'm not totally sold I can still pull off 16! As an actor, I'm just happy to be working and creating. The theater is such a sacred place for creativity and to be able to hop into it for the time being. I'm just so grateful.

Christian is a lover, a romantic, and a bohemian. What do you relate to in him most and what is the most challenging aspect of playing him?

Well, Christian is from Lima, Ohio, which is incredible as I grew up in Cleveland, Ohio — just a two-hour drive east from Lima, so we definitely have that in common. I love how optimistic Christian is. If he believes it's possible, it is. The simplicity of his belief in love creates such madness within and it's so entertaining to watch as an audience, and to play as an actor. I love trying to make people laugh and I believe Christian does as well. I'm hoping once I'm in the rehearsal room I find a few more similarities and differences. I think we both love pretty passionately, which I hope is evident from my performance.

What song are you most excited/nervous to sing live and why?

Brutal question! So hard to narrow in on one as the song list I get to sing is "crazy." One song that sticks out to me is "Come What May." It's just such an iconic number from the film, and every time I hear it I can't help but grin knowing I get to sing it eight times a week along with Courtney Reed. She's phenomenal and such a veteran and it's such a beautiful moment in act two where, for a brief pause, Christian and Satine get to love each other in a simple yet stunning way.

Have you sought any advice from original Broadway Christian, Aaron Tveit?

I haven't had the opportunity to talk with Aaron, but would absolutely love too. I am, along with everyone, a huge Aaron fan. From Next to Normal to Les Misérables to Catch Me If You Can to Moulin Rouge — I just think he's such a talent with a résumé that speaks for itself. I know they shot Schmigadoon in Vancouver, where we shot Riverdale, and I was always hoping we'd bump into each other, but we'll hope it happens in NYC! I hear he enjoys golf as do I so maybe I can pick his brain over a quick round.

Also a massive fan of Derek Klena, who's currently in the role. I've had the pleasure of meeting him a few times, and we were in a fantasy football league together last year! I hope I can also sit down with him and gain as much insight as possible.