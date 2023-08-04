In this new Lincoln Center Theater Play, Rhea Perlman's Patty keeps a list of people who "should be shot."

Rhea Perlman confuses Jesse Eisenberg and Mark Zuckerberg in Let's Call Her Patty clip: 'He's very terrible'

"Patty is anti-death penalty, but maintains a healthy list of people she feels should be shot."

This is how we're introduced to Patty (Rhea Perlman), an Upper West Side lady of not-so-moderate means, in a clip from Let's Call Her Patty, a new play making its world premiere at Lincoln Center Theater's LCT3 in New York.

Patty's list, unfortunately, includes Jesse Eisenberg, celebrated actor and star of films such as The Social Network. Except it doesn't really include Eisenberg, she just confused him with Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, whom Eisenberg played in the 2010 film. "He's very terrible," Patty insists of Eisenberg, er, Zuckerberg.

When her niece, Sammy (Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer), points out that Patty might mean Zuckerberg, she responds with a terse, "Oh."

Jesse Eisenberg, Rhea Perlman, Mark Zuckerberg Jesse Eisenberg, Rhea Perlman, and Mark Zuckerberg | Credit: Hannes Magerstaedt/Getty Images; Santiago Felipe/Getty Images; David Ramos/Getty Images

The clip also calls out Bernie Madoff and "that schmuck who cut in front of me yesterday at the deli."

Perlman, who is having a moment thanks to a cameo in Barbie, stars as the very particular Patty in Zarina Shea's play, now running through Aug. 27 at New York's Claire Tow Theater.

Let's Call Her Patty follows the upheaval that comes to Patty's life when her artistic daughter Cecile (Arielle Goldman) turns to cocaine to cope with her newfound success as a sculptor. Patty, with help from her niece Sammy (Kritzer), finds herself navigating challenges that push her far beyond her comfort zone.

Watch the clip above for more.