Reneé Rapp has revealed how her time in the Mean Girls musical impacted her body image.

In a new interview with the Guardian, the Sex Lives of College Girls actress and singer discussed her struggles with mental health and body image — and how her time with the Broadway production intensified her experiences. Rapp claimed that people involved in the show "would say some vile f--king things to me about my body."

Rapp said that she had an eating disorder during her time in the show, and though she's in a better place now, she still lives with the condition. "Eating disorders don't just go away and like, you're healed, like: 'Sorry, I can eat again, ha ha!,'" she told The Guardian. "It's a lifelong thing. There are battles with addiction and whatever everywhere. I still struggle with it, but at least my parents know that I've been taken out of environments that were really harmful to my sickness, which is awesome and a huge win."

Mean Girls Credit: Joan Marcus

The actress released her debut album Snow Angel last week, and discussed how her music reflects her honest emotions. "I'm not making art to say this is my moral high ground and this is what I believe and agree with – I'm making art to be like, damn, this is what I'm feeling right now," she said. "That doesn't mean I'm proud of those feelings, but they are what they are – and that's just art at the end of the day."

Rapp anticipates that her lyrics might draw some critiques from listeners. "Some people could listen to it and say: 'How the f--k could you write a song like this? Why are you tearing down other women?'" she said. "Trust me, I have not been out-girlbossed."

Earlier this week, Rapp talked about her album in a live conversation with Drew Barrymore — and ended up escorting the actress away from a tense interaction with an audience member.

Rapp is set to reprise her role as Regina George in Netflix's film adaptation of the Mean Girls musical.

