Image zoom © Joan Marcus 2019

Fleabag type TV Show network Amazon

Fleabag wasn't always a TV show. Before it was an Emmy-winning Amazon Prime dramedy, Fleabag was the name of a one-woman theatrical show by Phoebe Waller-Bridge. But now, fans of the former can now see Fleabag in its original form when a recording of the play becomes available to rent on Amazon this month to raise money for coronavirus charities.

Starting Friday, for two weeks the Fleabag play will be available to purchase as a 48-hour download on Amazon Prime Video in the U.S. and U.K. All proceeds will go to charities fighting coronavirus — namely The National Emergencies Trust (NET), NHS Charities Together, and Acting For Others. There is also a Fleabag Support Fund that will distribute grants of £2500 to U.K. theater freelancers affected by the crisis. Additional recipients in the U.S. will be announced later this week.

“I hope this filmed performance of Fleabag can help raise money while providing a little theatrical entertainment in these isolated times," Waller-Bridge said in a statement. "Thank you to all our partners and to the creative team who have waived their royalties from this production to raise money for such vital causes in this unbelievably challenging situation. All money raised will support the people throughout our society who are fighting for us on the frontlines and those financially devastated by the crisis, including those in the theatre community. Thank you in advance to those who donate. Now go get into bed with Fleabag! It’s for charity!"

In EW's review of the play during its Off Broadway run in New York last year, Leah Greenblatt described it as "a brisk (only 65 minutes!), clever, and indisputably engaging evening of theater, performed at a level of intimacy that most Phoebe Waller-Bridge fans — now legion — can only dream of in 2019." Now, those same fans can see the intimate play from the comfort of their homes, and for a very good cause.

Related content: