Andrew Lloyd Webber orchestrates virtual Phantom of the Opera performance

All Broadway composer Andrew Lloyd Webber asks of you is to stay safe during this coronavirus pandemic — and also listen to this virtual performance of "All I Ask of You" from The Phantom of the Opera.

Webber orchestrated a recording of the piece with all the orchestra members of the West End production of the musical. The 72-year-old impresario has been recording videos of himself playing through some of his own repertoire. When the instrumentalist members of the London production saw one of his previous virtual performances of "All I Ask of You" from home, they each contributed video, audio, or photo from their respective homes. The contributions were then edited together to bring a full orchestral accompaniment to the song.

"I didn't think I'd ever get such a response to this little tryout," Webber says in the video above of the fan response to these videos.

With theaters, including New York City's Broadway circuit, still closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, members of the industry continue to try unique ways to bring musicals and stage plays to the people. As EW reported earlier this week, a live reading of Terrence McNally's Lips Together, Teeth Apart with Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Zachary Quinto will be performed through livestream in honor of the late playwright, who died from COVID-19 complications.

"I'm incredibly touched by the entire orchestra of @PhantomOpera’s creation," Webber tweeted of this latest offering from the theater world. "It's absolutely brilliant, thank you very much."

