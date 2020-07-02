Head Over Heels (Musical) type Stage genre Musical

Pride month might be over, but actress and RuPaul's Drag Race icon Peppermint has reunited her Broadway family for a lasting effort to end LGBTQ homelessness.

The entertainer's Head Over Heels cast — who starred in the musical inspired by The Go-Go's discography — recently recorded a medley of tunes from the stage production for a reunion video that EW can exclusively reveal above. The clip was created in collaboration with the Ali Forney Center to raise funds to benefit the nation's largest homeless LGBTQ organization, and includes a string of songs lifted from the production that ran on Broadway from July 2018 through January 2019.

Appearing in the video alongside Peppermint are cast members Amber Ardolino, Sharon Catherine Brown, Andrew Durand, Yurel Echezarreta, Lisa Finegold, Brian Flores, Ari Groover, Tanya Haglund, Arica Jackson, Taylor Iman Jones, Jeremy Kushnier, Gregory Liles, Gavin Lodge, Bonnie Milligan, Samantha Pollino, Justin Prescott, and Rachel York, among others, including Go-Go's members Charlotte Caffey, Belinda Carlisle, Gina Schock, Kathy Valentine, and Jane Wiedlin.

"Head over Heels showed us a world where diversity and inclusion reigned supreme, celebrating all races, genders, sexualities, ages and bodies," Peppermint, who became the first out trans woman to lead a Broadway production in the role of Pythio, said in a statement to EW. "This feels like the perfect moment to reunite for pride."

"Stay well, stay happy, and be love!" continued Carlisle, while Wiedlin added: "The Go-Go’s send all our love to our brothers, sisters, and siblings in the LGBTQ community. We continue to love you, support you, and stand by you, as we have since 1978."

Watch EW's exclusive reveal of the Head Over Heels cast reunion video above, and be sure to visit the Ali Forney Center website for more information on how to help with LGBTQ homelessness.

Related content: