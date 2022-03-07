Pamela Anderson to make Broadway debut as Roxie Hart in Chicago

Pamela Anderson has a new adventure on the horizon: the Great White Way. The former Baywatch star will make her Broadway debut in Chicago this spring, playing the role of Roxie Hart from April 12 through June 5.

"From Baywatch to Broadway. I am inspired by the unexpected," Anderson said in a statement according to the AP. "This is it, and I will not hold back anymore. I am letting go. I am ready to see what I'm capable of. For Chicago, I'll be putting all my cards on the table. I am doubling down — on me."

One of Broadway's longest-running shows, the musical focuses on the story of 1920s housewife and dancer Roxie Hart who murders her lover and attempts to avoid going to jail by hiring a slick criminal lawyer. Anderson is far from the first high-profile celebrity to play Roxie Hart in the show, which first opened on Broadway in 1975 starring Gwen Verdon and later Liza Minnelli. The show was revived in 1996 with Ann Reinking in the role. Since then, Roxie's shoes have been filled by stars such as Mel B, Christie Brinkley, Robin Givens, Melanie Griffith, Marilu Henner, Brandy Norwood, Lisa Rinna, Brooke Shields, Ashlee Simpson, Michelle Williams, and Rumer Willis. Renée Zellweger played the part in the 2002 movie, which won the Best Picture Oscar.

Pamela Anderson Pamela Anderson | Credit: Kurt Krieger/Corbis via Getty Images

"Pam is a very moral person, extremely moral. She cares about animals. She cares about the planet. She cares about people," producer Barry Weissler added. "The difference between her as Pam and Roxie is Roxie doesn't care about anyone but herself, and she doesn't give a damn about the outside world as long as she can be famous. So Pam comes with totally opposite attributes in life, but she fits because of her celebrity, what she's gone through in life."

Anderson is currently being depicted in Hulu's Pam & Tommy by actress Lily James, but has no involvement in the show and plans to "never, never watch" it, a source close to Anderson told EW. However, she recently announced a new authorized Netflix documentary about her life, revealing the news in a tweet that read "My life, a thousand imperfections, a million misperceptions, wicked, wild and lost, nothing to live up to, I can only surprise you. Not a victim, but a survivor and alive to tell the real story."