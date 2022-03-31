See original To Kill a Mockingbird star Mary Badham return to the story on stage

"Miss Jean Louise, stand up, your father is passing."

As Harper Lee's child narrator, Scout, Mary Badham was expected to show deference to Atticus Finch (Gregory Peck), her dad, as he walks past her in a courtroom during the proceedings of the trial against Tom Robinson (Brock Peters) that makes up the bulk of the story.

But Badham could easily be deserving of such respect herself nowadays, a longstanding champion of Harper Lee's 1960 Pulitzer Prize winning novel and its corresponding beloved 1962 film in which she starred as Scout.

Badham is now renewing that connection appearing in the touring version of the stage adaptation of the novel, as written by Aaron Sorkin. She portrays Mrs. DuBose, the Finch's mean neighbor and a recovering morphine addict.

EW has your first look at Badham as Mrs. DuBose, as well as the rest of the touring cast, which includes Emmy winner Richard Thomas (The Waltons) as patriarch and lawyer Atticus Finch.

Sorkin's version of the play, which was adapted for the stage once previously, premiered on Broadway in 2018 and became a box office hit. It starred Jeff Daniels as Atticus and Celia Keenan-Bolger as Scout, with Keenan-Bolger going on to win the 2019 Tony Award for Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Play. It will resume performances on Broadway in June with Greg Kinnear as Atticus and is also now playing in London's West End.

Check out the photos from the National Tour below.

To Kill a Mockingbird Credit: Julieta Cervantes

