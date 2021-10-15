Noah Reid is headed from Schitt's Creek to New York.

The actor is joining the cast of the Broadway play The Minutes, taking over the role previously played by Armie Hammer, who departed the production in April. The play is set to resume performances at New York's Studio 54 in March, after a brief run of previews in 2020 before the pandemic forced Broadway to shut down.

The Minutes, which premiered at Chicago's Steppenwolf Theater in 2017, explores the inner workings of a city council meeting and the hypocrisy, greed, and ambition that surface when a newcomer to the small town of Big Cherry starts asking the wrong questions. Reid will step into a company that also includes The Minutes playwright Tracy Letts, Ian Barford, Blair Brown, Cliff Chamberlain, K. Todd Freeman, Danny McCarthy, Jessie Mueller, Sally Murphy, Austin Pendleton, and Jeff Still.

Noah Reid; Armie Hammer Credit: Leon Bennett/Getty Images; Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Hammer exited the play following a string of allegations of misconduct earlier this year, which culminated when a woman accused him of rape and "other acts of violence" and alleged that the actor abused her "mentally, emotionally, and sexually" during a four-year on-and-off relationship. The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to EW that it opened an investigation into the accusations in February. Hammer has denied all the allegations.

Since the controversy first emerged, the actor has dropped out of several projects, including the action-comedy film Shotgun Wedding, the Paramount+ series The Offer, and the Cold War thriller Billion Dollar Spy. In a statement after exiting The Minutes, Hammer said, "I have loved every single second of working on The Minutes with the family I made from Steppenwolf. But right now I need to focus on myself and my health for the sake of my family. Consequently, I will not be returning to Broadway with the production."

"Armie remains a valued colleague to all of us who have worked with him onstage and offstage on The Minutes," the play's production team said in a statement at the time. "We wish only the best for him and respect his decision."

The Minutes will resume performances March 19, 2022, and will officially open on Thursday, April 7.