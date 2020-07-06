Nick Cordero, Tony-nominated Broadway actor, dies from coronavirus complications at 41

Nick Cordero, the Broadway actor who earned a Tony nomination for his role in the musical Bullets Over Broadway, died Sunday from coronavirus complications. He was 41.

Cordero, whose Broadway credits also include Waitress and Rock of Ages, died this morning at the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, where he had been hospitalized for over 90 days.

He is survived by his wife Amanda Kloots, whom he wed in September 2017, and their 1-year-old son Elvis Eduardo.

Kloots announced the news on social media, writing, "God has another angel in heaven now. My darling husband passed away this morning. He was surrounded in love by his family, singing and praying as he gently left this earth."

"I am in disbelief and hurting everywhere," she continued. "My heart is broken as I cannot imagine our lives without him. Nick was such a bright light. He was everyone’s friend, loved to listen, help and especially talk. He was an incredible actor and musician. He loved his family and loved being a father and husband. Elvis and I will miss him in everything we do, everyday."

⠀

She went on to thank his "extraordinary doctor," saying, "You were my positive doctor! There are not many doctors like you. Kind, smart, compassionate, assertive and always eager to listen to my crazy ideas or call yet another doctor for me for a second opinion. You’re a diamond in the rough."

⠀

Thanking fans, she added, "I cannot begin to thank everyone enough for the outpour of love , support and help we’ve received these last 95 days. You have no idea how much you lifted my spirits at 3pm everyday as the world sang Nicks song, Live Your Life. We sang it to him today, holding his hands. As I sang the last line to him, “they’ll give you hell but don’t you light them kill your light not without a fight. Live your life,” I smiled because he definitely put up a fight. I will love you forever and always my sweet man."

Cordero tested positive for coronavirus on March 30, and Kloots offered fans regular updates on his condition. After being placed in a medically induced coma early in his diagnosis, Cordero underwent a leg amputation, the insertion of a tracheostomy tube, and the implantation of a temporary pacemaker.

Kloots announced May 12 that her husband had awakened from his coma but was very weak, and eight days later she revealed that his condition was deteriorating, asking fans for thoughts and prayers.

A native of Canada, Cordero made his theater debut in the Off-Broadway production of The Toxic Avenger in 2009, playing the title role. Three years later, he made the leap to Broadway playing Dennis in Rock of Ages; he also played the role on tour.

Cordero's Tony nomination, for Best Featured Actor, came in 2018, for his role as Cheech in Bullets Over Broadway. Although he didn't take home the prize, he did earn the Outer Critics Circle Award for Outstanding Featured Actor in a Musical and a Theater World Award for the role.

Work in other major shows followed, including Waitress and A Bronx Tale, as well as a guest-starring role on CBS' Blue Bloods alongside Donnie Wahlberg and Tom Selleck.

For the latest information on coronavirus (COVID-19), including how to protect yourself and what to do if you think you are sick, please visit coronavirus.gov.