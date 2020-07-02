Broadway star Nick Cordero could need double lung transplant after battling coronavirus, wife says

The actor's wife, Amanda Kloots, explained that a double lung transplant would "likely" be necessary for her husband to "live the kind of life [he] would want to live."

Broadway star Nick Cordero continues to fight for his life after being diagnosed with coronavirus.

Cordero, who has been hospitalized in Los Angeles for the past three months, remains critically ill even after recovering from COVID-19 and having his leg amputated due to complications from the virus. During an interview with CBS This Morning on Thursday, Cordero's wife, Amanda Kloots, told co-host Gayle King that the "ultimate goal" is for her husband to get a double lung transplant. “We think that that is most likely the possibility,” Kloots told King. “A 99 percent chance that he would be needing that in order to live the kind of life that I know my husband would want to live,” she said, adding that “a lot of things would have to line up in order for Nick to be a candidate” for a transplant.

?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1278672935838978051%7Ctwgr%5E&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fdeadline.com%2F2020%2F07%2Fnick-cordero-amanda-kloots-lung-transplant-cbs-this-morning-gayle-king-1202975978%2F

The Broadway actor — known for his roles in Waitress, Rock of Ages, A Bronx Tale, and Bullets Over Broadway —contracted COVID-19 in March and has faced several health setbacks, including a leg amputation, a temporary pacemaker, lung damage, and the insertion of a tracheostomy tube. Though he is no longer in a coma, Cordero is mostly immobile, and only able to communicate through eye movements.

Kloots, who has kept fans up to date with her husband's condition via social media, told King her family had been an "amazing" support during these difficult times. “I’m living with my family and, you know, I came home the other day really feeling, you know, just kind of exhausted and sad," she told King. "And I let it out. I screamed and I cried in front of my parents. … You have to have those days. You have to break down. That’s only natural. You know, I am a strong person, but even strong people break. And that’s okay. You have to break down so that you can build yourself up again.”

For the latest information on coronavirus (COVID-19), including how to protect yourself and what to do if you think you are sick, please visit coronavirus.gov.