Broadway star Nick Cordero wakes from medically induced coma

Nick Cordero's wife, Amanda Kloots, is celebrating a big victory in his battle against the novel coronavirus.

The Broadway star contracted COVID-19 in March and has faced several health setbacks, including a leg amputation, a temporary pacemaker, lung damage, and the insertion of a tracheostomy tube. But on Tuesday, Cordero woke up from a medically induced coma.

"Guys, we might have to change the hashtag to #CodeRocky because Nick, dada, is awake," Kloots said while cheering in an Instagram Live stream. "I asked the doctor today, I was like, 'Can we say he is awake?' He is awake! It's just that Nick is so weak right now that even opening his eyes and closing his eyes takes all of his energy."

Kloots has been keeping fans abreast of her husband's condition on social media. On Monday she announced that Cordero was "starting to follow commands," while noting that he was still "very, very, very weak, so it is very slow progress when they ask him to do things, but you can see he is trying, which is awesome."

In another note posted to her Instagram Story on Tuesday, she further detailed his current status.

"Nick is awake!" she wrote. "He is extremely weak, so weak that he can't close his mouth. But he is following commands which means mental status is coming back! This is a long road, a very long road. We are on our way to #CodeRocky."

Image zoom Amanda Kloots/Instagram

For the latest information on coronavirus (COVID-19), including how to protect yourself and what to do if you think you are sick, please visit coronavirus.gov.