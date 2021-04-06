Neil Diamond bio-musical A Beautiful Noise to debut in 2022

Neil Diamond will be saying "Hello Again" to fans via a new bio-musical A Beautiful Noise set to kick off a four-week engagement on June 21, 2022, at Boston's Emerson Colonial Theatre.

"I've had the joy of coming to Boston on countless occasions, but one of the most special was my 2013 trip to Fenway where I had the honor of being part of a moment of relief, unity, strength, and love," the Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter said in a statement.

He added, "Next summer, when A Beautiful Noise has its first performance at the Emerson Colonial Theatre, and we're all able to safely be in the same space together, experiencing the thrill of live theater, I imagine those same emotions will wash over me and the entire audience. Relief... Unity... Strength… Love… I can't wait to share that experience."

Neil Diamond Image zoom Credit: Ari Michelson

Producers Ken Davenport and Bob Gaudio announced the project based on Diamond's life was in the works in mid-2019 with Tony winner Michael Mayer directing and a book from Bohemian Rhapsody screenwriter Anthony McCarten planned. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child choreographer Steven Hoggett has also joined the creative team.

Diamond retired from touring in 2018 during his 50th anniversary tour after being diagnosed with Parkinson's disease at the age of 76.

The New York native is one of pop music's best-selling artists of all-time with 10 No. 1 hits on Billboard's Hot 100 and Adult Contemporary charts including "Cracklin' Rosie," "America," "Heartlight," and "You Don't Bring Me Flowers," among others. One of his biggest hits "Sweet Caroline" was selected for preservation by the Library of Congress in 2019.