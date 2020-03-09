Image zoom Mrs Doubtfire Rob McClure CR: Matthew Murphy for MurphyMade Matthew Murphy for MurphyMade

Say hello, dear, to your new Mrs. Doubtfire!

EW has exclusive new photos of Rob McClure as the iconic nanny in the upcoming Broadway musical based on the beloved 1993 Robin Williams film of the same name. Earlier promos have teased McClure's take on the character, but this is the first time you can see Mrs. Doubtfire from the front — blonde wig, pearl earrings, giant glasses and all.

“Euphegenia Doubtfire takes a village," McClure told EW in a statement. "I’ve got an entire Indianapolis 500 pit crew back there. My dressers and make-up team are superheroes. One of the most thrilling differences between the movie and the Broadway show is that we are doing this in real time. When Daniel Hillard runs into the other room and emerges as everyone’s favorite Scottish nanny 18 seconds later, our director can’t yell cut and send me to a trailer for five hours. We’ve got 18 seconds. I can feel the audience sweating with me! 'IS HE GONNA MAKE IT?!?' The stakes are so high! It makes for electrifying theatre."

Along with McClure — who last appeared on Broadway in the musical reincarnation of Beetlejuice — playing the dual role of Daniel Hillard/Euphegenia Doubtfire, the Mrs. Doubtfire cast also includes Jenn Gambatese as Miranda Hillard, Peter Bartlett as Mr. Jolly, Charity Angél Dawson as Wanda Sellner, Mark Evans as Stuart Dunmire, J. Harrison Ghee as Andre Mayem, Analise Scarpaci as Lydia Hillard, Jake Ryan Flynn as Christopher Hillard, Avery Sell as Natalie Hillard, and Brad Oscar as Frank Hillard.

The musical comedy centers on struggling, out-of-work actor Daniel Hillard (originally played by Williams), who will do anything for his kids. After losing custody in a messy divorce, he disguises himself as Scottish nanny Euphegenia Doubtfire in a desperate attempt to stay in their lives.

Mrs. Doubtfire features a book by Karey Kirkpatrick and John O’Farrell and music and lyrics by Wayne Kirkpatrick and Karey Kirkpatrick, the Tony Award nominated team behind Something Rotten! After its Seattle run last fall, the musical begins Broadway previews on Monday at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre before officially opening April 5. Tickets are on sale now.

