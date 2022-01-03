Broadway keeps promising to come back, but unlike Broadway — which shut down March 2020, stalled reopening, and is now seeing multiple closures — the coronavirus never left.

Mrs. Doubtfire is the latest production to say the show mustn't go on over the recent surge in COVID infections, spurred by the highly contagious omicron variant, joining the likes of Jagged Little Pill, Waitress, and Thoughts of a Colored Man.

Unlike those shows which have more or less closed indefinitely, Mrs. Doubtfire still has plans to once again play a broom like a guitar while wearing a modest apron. The musical comedy is comparatively lucky that it's only going on hiatus until March.

"The first few months of a brand new Broadway show are an extraordinarily delicate and important period of time. With the pervasiveness of the omicron variant of COVID-19, Mrs. Doubtfire would have to close permanently if the production didn't take drastic, pro-active measures," producer Kevin McCollum said in a statement.

Mrs. Doubtfire had previously gone on a hiatus, "out of an abundance of caution," from Dec. 16-19, however, this new hiatus will last nine weeks, from Jan. 10-Mar. 14.

Broadway has had a rough go of it lately, officially reopening in September only to have to close again a few months later, further endangering the livelihood of thousands of people who depend on live, in-person performing.

Based on the 1993 Robin Williams hit film, Mrs. Doubtfire was brought to the stage by four-time Tony-winning director Jerry Zaks, with a book by Karey Kirkpatrick and John O'Farrell, and music and lyrics by Wayne and Karey Kirkpatrick. Originally slated to open on April 5, 2020, the musical was pushed back to Dec. 5, 2021. It will now resume performances on Jan. 10, 2022.